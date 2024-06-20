Midlife financial planning: Buy deferred annuity plan for assured income

In a recent master circular on life insurance, the industry regulator allowed partial withdrawal from deferred pension plans for specified reasons, such as higher education or marriage of a child, purchase or construction of a house, or treatment of major illnesses. The withdrawal, which will be permitted only three times during a plan’s tenure, cannot exceed 25 per cent of the total premiums paid on the date of partial withdrawal.

Experts say the flexibility to access accumulated savings will make it easier for customers to go for a deferred annuity plan. “Allowing customers to dip into their