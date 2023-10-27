Home / Finance / Personal Finance / SBI, BoB offering home loans at 8.4%: Full list of existing loan rates

SBI, BoB offering home loans at 8.4%: Full list of existing loan rates

Repo rate pause coupled with new RBI guidelines giving borrowers the ability to switch to fixed-rate home loans at their discretion makes it favorable for buyers consider taking out a loan

BS Web Team New Delhi
Home Loan EMI

6 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 3:10 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, and many other public sector banks (PSBs) are offering home loans at interest rates beginning at 8.40 per cent. 

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the fourth time in a row. The RBI had been raising this rate since May 2022 to tackle high inflation. For borrowers, this meant higher interest rates on their loans.

Repo rate pause coupled with new RBI guidelines, which gives borrowers the ability to switch to fixed-rate home loans at their discretion makes it favourable for buyers to consider taking out a loan. 

To help you make an informed decision, here are the tables compiled by Paisabazaar.com of the home loan interest rates offered by various public sector banks, private sector banks, and housing finance companies (HFCs) as of October 25, 2023.

Public Sector Banks:

Public sector banks, known for their reliability and accessibility, offer a range of home loan interest rates tailored to different loan amounts. Here is an overview of some prominent public sector banks along with the best and worst loan rates in each category:

Soucre: Paisabazaar.com

Private home loan lenders, like Bajaj Housing Finance, Tata Capital and PNB Housing Finance, offer competitive rates ranging from 8.45 per cent to 14.50 per cent. LIC Housing Finance provides interest rates ranging from 8.50 per cent to 10.75 per cent. 

Homeownership is one of the most critical decisions for prospective homebuyers. Finding the best home loan rates depends on your financial profile, the loan amount you require, and the loan tenure. 

Fluctuating interest rates can have a significant impact on loan tenures and the overall cost of borrowing. 

Home loan EMIs for customers who bought properties less than Rs 40 lakh have gone up 20% in the last two years due to a rise in mortgage rate, according to real estate consultant Anarock.

Anarock said that affordable home buyers have been paying almost 20% more in their EMIs over the last two years. The floating interest rates for home loans up to Rs 30 lakh have risen from 6.7% in mid-2021 to nearly 9.15% now.


To enhance consumer protection, the RBI in August this year, asked banks to inform borrowers about changes in the loan's tenure or EMI. Borrowers now also have the option to switch from floating to fixed-rate home loans or opt for foreclosure, with disclosed fees.

The RBI has directed banks to provide borrowers with options when resetting interest rates. This applies to personal loans, including consumer credit, education loans, loans for property development, and financial asset investments. These measures aim to address issues arising from rising interest rates and ensure borrowers are informed and have choices.

Also Read

RBI policy: How a repo rate hike/cut impacts your home loans and EMIs

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh

HDFC Bank disburses Rs 48k crore home loans in Q2, Casa ratio falls

RBI monetary policy: Repo rate unchanged, what do experts say about it?

Top stock additions and reductions by mutual funds in last three months

Banks offering up to 9 per cent interest: Top fixed deposit rates right now

Buying a car this Diwali? Here are the latest loan rates, processing fees

FD rules tweaked: Premature withdrawals allowed for deposits up to Rs 1 cr

Planning festival-season shopping binge? Know how no-cost EMI and BNPL work

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Home loansSBI Home Loanhome loan rateHDFC home loan rates

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 3:10 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story