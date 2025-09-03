Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Air India sale 2025: Business Class from ₹34K, Premium Economy from ₹13K

Air India sale 2025: Business Class from ₹34K, Premium Economy from ₹13K

Air India Premium travel sale ends Sept 7 - check routes and fares

air india plane
he sale applies to select international routes only, and the fares may marginally vary in different cities due to applicable rates of exchange and taxes.
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 8:58 AM IST
When Jatin, a 39-year-old software engineer from Bengaluru, saw Air India’s new business class sale fares, he paused. A round-trip to Bangkok in Business Class for ₹64,400 or Premium Economy for ₹25,200 sounded tempting — especially compared to the ₹16,000–₹20,000 he usually pays for an economy seat. The question was simple: is the upgrade worth it?
 
What Air India is Offering
 
From 2–7 September 2025, Air India is running a limited-period sale on select short-haul international routes (South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East).
 
Premium Economy fares start at ₹13,300 (Delhi–Kathmandu).
 
Business Class fares start at ₹34,400 (Delhi–Kathmandu).
 
Travel period: until 31 March 2026.
 
Extra savings: Use promo code FLYAI (₹2,400 off) or pay via Visa with VISAFLY (up to ₹2,500 off).
 
Booking tip: Last day (7 September) is web-exclusive — only available via Air India’s website or app.
 
Where Can You Fly Cheaply in Comfort?
 
Here are some sample round-trip fares (all-inclusive):
 
Delhi–Kathmandu: ₹13,300 (Premium Economy), ₹34,400 (Business)
 
Delhi–Bangkok: ₹25,200 (Premium Economy), ₹64,400 (Business)
 
Mumbai–Colombo: ₹22,700 (Premium Economy), ₹48,800 (Business)
 
Delhi–Hong Kong: ₹30,700 (Premium Economy), ₹1,07,100 (Business)
 
On inbound routes too, the deals look attractive — for example, Dubai to Delhi starts at AED 1,100 (₹25,000 approx.) in Premium Economy. 
The seats under the sale are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis
 
When Does Premium Make Sense?
 
For most middle-class travelers, economy fares are still the default. But there are situations where this sale could be a smart financial choice:
 
Family vacations: Short-haul routes like Kathmandu, Colombo, or Bangkok make Premium Economy affordable for families who want extra legroom without breaking the bank.
 
Special occasions: Honeymoons, anniversaries, or gifting parents a comfortable flight can justify splurging on Business Class, especially when fares are slashed by 30–40%.
 
Work trips: If you’re self-employed, the premium fare can sometimes be booked as a business expense (check with your CA).
 
Ramesh did the math: for just ₹3,000–₹5,000 more than economy, he could get Premium Economy comfort on a 4-hour flight to Bangkok. With Visa discounts and zero convenience fees, the gap narrows further — making it less of a luxury, more of a value upgrade.
 
The Catch
 
Seats are limited and will sell out quickly.
 
Routes are restricted — not all destinations are included.
 
Prices vary slightly due to exchange rates and taxes.
 
Book direct benefits
 
Travellers booking their tickets on Air India’s website and mobile app will enjoy zero convenience fees during the sale period. Additionally, travellers can save up to Rs 2,400 per passenger by using the promo code FLYAI or up to Rs 2,500 per passenger on payments processed through Visa cards by applying the promo code VISAFLY.
 
Web-Exclusive last day
 
Bookings under the sale will be available across all channels, including Air India’s website, mobile app, airport ticketing offices, customer contact centre, and through travel agents. However, the sale is exclusively available on Air India’s website and mobile app on 7 September 2025.
 

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

