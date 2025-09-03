Air India sale 2025: Business Class from ₹34K, Premium Economy from ₹13K

When Jatin, a 39-year-old software engineer from Bengaluru, saw Air India’s new business class sale fares, he paused. A round-trip to Bangkok in Business Class for ₹64,400 or Premium Economy for ₹25,200 sounded tempting — especially compared to the ₹16,000–₹20,000 he usually pays for an economy seat. The question was simple: is the upgrade worth it?

What Air India is Offering

From 2–7 September 2025, Air India is running a limited-period sale on select short-haul international routes (South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East).

Premium Economy fares start at ₹13,300 (Delhi–Kathmandu).

Business Class fares start at ₹34,400 (Delhi–Kathmandu).

Travel period: until 31 March 2026. Extra savings: Use promo code FLYAI (₹2,400 off) or pay via Visa with VISAFLY (up to ₹2,500 off). Booking tip: Last day (7 September) is web-exclusive — only available via Air India’s website or app. Where Can You Fly Cheaply in Comfort? Here are some sample round-trip fares (all-inclusive): Delhi–Kathmandu: ₹13,300 (Premium Economy), ₹34,400 (Business) Delhi–Bangkok: ₹25,200 (Premium Economy), ₹64,400 (Business) Mumbai–Colombo: ₹22,700 (Premium Economy), ₹48,800 (Business) Delhi–Hong Kong: ₹30,700 (Premium Economy), ₹1,07,100 (Business) On inbound routes too, the deals look attractive — for example, Dubai to Delhi starts at AED 1,100 (₹25,000 approx.) in Premium Economy.

The seats under the sale are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis When Does Premium Make Sense? For most middle-class travelers, economy fares are still the default. But there are situations where this sale could be a smart financial choice: Family vacations: Short-haul routes like Kathmandu, Colombo, or Bangkok make Premium Economy affordable for families who want extra legroom without breaking the bank. Special occasions: Honeymoons, anniversaries, or gifting parents a comfortable flight can justify splurging on Business Class, especially when fares are slashed by 30–40%. Work trips: If you’re self-employed, the premium fare can sometimes be booked as a business expense (check with your CA).

Ramesh did the math: for just ₹3,000–₹5,000 more than economy, he could get Premium Economy comfort on a 4-hour flight to Bangkok. With Visa discounts and zero convenience fees, the gap narrows further — making it less of a luxury, more of a value upgrade. The Catch Seats are limited and will sell out quickly. Routes are restricted — not all destinations are included. Prices vary slightly due to exchange rates and taxes. Book direct benefits Travellers booking their tickets on Air India’s website and mobile app will enjoy zero convenience fees during the sale period. Additionally, travellers can save up to Rs 2,400 per passenger by using the promo code FLYAI or up to Rs 2,500 per passenger on payments processed through Visa cards by applying the promo code VISAFLY.