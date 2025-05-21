Thinking of a partial EPF withdrawal? Here's a step-by-step guide

When an unexpected financial crunch hits, be it a medical emergency, a house repair, or urgent educational expenses, your Employee Provident Fund (EPF) can offer timely relief. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allows members to make partial withdrawals under specific circumstances. But how exactly do you apply for it?

Here’s a simplified, step-by-step guide to help you navigate the process smoothly, without running into bureaucratic roadblocks.

Who can withdraw partial PF and when?

According to EPFO, members can request a partial withdrawal (also called an EPF advance) for reasons such as:

· Medical treatment of self or dependents

· Higher education or marriage of self/children/siblings

· Home purchase or construction

· Home loan repayment

· Unemployment (after one month of being jobless)

· Natural calamities or pandemic-related hardship (like COVID-19)

Each reason comes with specific eligibility criteria and limits on withdrawal amounts. For example, for medical emergencies, you can withdraw up to six times your basic salary and dearness allowance or the total employee share with interest, whichever is lower.

Pre-requisites: What you need before applying partial PF withdrawal

Ensure these conditions are met:

· UAN (Universal Account Number) is active

· KYC details (Aadhaar, PAN, bank account) are linked and verified on the EPFO portal

· Your Aadhaar is linked with your mobile number for OTP authentication

Step-by-step: How to apply for EPF partial withdrawal online

1. Visit the EPFO member portal

Go to https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface

2. Login with your UAN, password, and CAPTCHA

3. Navigate to 'Online Services'

Click on Claim (Form-31, 19 & 10C)

4. Verify KYC details

Your Aadhaar details will be verified via OTP

5. Enter the last four digits of your bank account

Click ‘Verify’ to confirm

6. Select 'Proceed for Online Claim'

7. Choose ‘PF Advance (Form-31)’ from the drop-down

8. Select the purpose of withdrawal

Upload documents if prompted (depends on reason for claim)

9. Enter the withdrawal amount and your address

10. Submit the claim

You’ll receive an OTP on your Aadhaar-linked mobile. Enter it to authenticate.

How long does it take?

According to EPFO, the claim is usually processed within 7 to 10 working days, provided all documents are in order.

Final tip

Make sure your EPFO profile is always updated and that your employer has verified all KYC details. Errors in bank account or Aadhaar linkage are common reasons for claim rejections.