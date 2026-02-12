Secondary home buy? Run a 30-year title search, get encumbrance certificate

In secondary market purchases, end-users can check the built home, neighbourhood quality, infrastructure, and everyday liveability. They can evaluate the condition of the property and society, and obtain resident feedback before deciding.

Older buildings that are structurally unsafe or in disrepair can pose risks, including seepage and leakage. “If a building is very old, buyers should engage a professional to inspect the structure,” says Phondge.

Buyers should use recent transactions in the same society, including similar configurations, as benchmarks to ensure that the price quoted to them is fair.

Thorough legal due diligence is a must in secondary home purchases. Buyers should verify the property’s title by checking the full ownership trail since launch and the original title deeds. “Buyers should have a lawyer run a 30-year title search and verify an unbroken chain of registered documents,” says Suresh Palav, partner, IndiaLaw LLP. The latest registered sale or conveyance deed should be in the seller’s name. Buyers should walk away from the deal if the title chain is broken or unclear. The lawyer they engage should also check for pending litigation or government acquisition.