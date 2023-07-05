Seniors citizens must disclose all forms of income in ITR to avoid charge

Many seniors assume they don’t need to file returns if tax deducted at source (TDS) is from their income receipts. Exemption from return filing is subject to several conditions: the senior citizen should be 75 or above; he should be a ‘resident’ in the relevant financial year; he should have pension and interest income only; and his interest income should accrue from the same specified bank in which he receives his pension.

Filing an ITR is not mandatory for senior citizens who only have income from bank deposits, which is below the maximum basic exemption limit. But they must file an ITR if they qualify for tax refund.