Report crypto earnings accurately to avoid mismatch during verification

Pallav Pradyumn Narang, partner, CNK, says, “Taxpayers must not skip any of these details, particularly since VDA exchanges and other similar entities in India may also provide inputs to the department as part of their reporting requirements. Any mismatches in declarations can lead to tax liabilities for taxpayers.”

The tax authorities have introduced a separate schedule known as “Schedule VDA” in the new ITR forms 2, 3, 5, 6, and 7, respectively, for reporting income from virtual digital assets (VDAs), which include crypto currencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Taxpayers are required to disclose the details of each VDA transaction, including the sale and purchase dates. The purpose is to make it easier for the tax authorities to see if tax has been paid on VDA-related activities.