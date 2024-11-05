Indian students turn to US, New Zealand amid visa woes in Canada, UK, Aus

Indian students are increasingly turning away from traditional study destinations such as Canada, the UK, and Australia, according to a new survey by International Development Programme (IDF) Education. Recent policy changes in these countries, including stricter visa regulations, are impacting student choices, with the United States and New Zealand emerging as preferred alternatives. The survey revealed how shifts in visa policies and rising costs are reshaping global study trends among Indian students.

The survey, conducted in August and September 2024, captured responses from over 6,000 students across 114 countries. Indian students made up the largest group with 1,346 respondents, followed by 1,042 from China. Other key contributors included students from the Philippines (414), Bangladesh (398), Pakistan (388), Nigeria (387), and Nepal (292).

A majority of the students surveyed (56%) were aiming for postgraduate programmes, while 27% were interested in undergraduate courses. Others pursued vocational and pathway programmes, indicating varied study ambitions.

Why are Indian students shifting focus from Canada, UK, and Australia?

The survey identified a marked drop in popularity for Canada, the UK, and Australia. Canada, in particular, saw the largest decline, with only 16% of students choosing it as their destination, down from last year by 9%. This dip comes amid growing diplomatic tensions between Canada and India and more restrictive visa policies focussed on addressing local demand. Australia and the UK also saw slight declines, with 24% and 21% of students selecting these destinations, respectively.

IDP’s counsellors observed that younger students are waiting for a more predictable policy environment, which has driven some to either delay their plans or consider alternative destinations. “Students want stability. Unpredictable visa policies add a lot of pressure, and it’s becoming a key factor in decision-making,” said an IDP counsellor.

US gains popularity

Indian students are now favouring the US and New Zealand. The survey showed a 4% increase in US-bound students, reaching 23%, while New Zealand saw a modest rise, now attracting 5% of respondents. These two countries have not introduced restrictive visa policies recently, making them more appealing options.

An Indian student considering the US explained, “The opportunities for post-study work and stability make the US attractive. Policy consistency is something we value.”

What factors are driving student decisions?

Visa policies are a central consideration, with post-study work visa options (52%), pathways to permanent residency (43%), and required savings for student visas (42%) being top motivators. Other influential factors included:

visa fees and associated costs (41%)

Dependents’ work permissions (29%)

Government policies and international student caps (20%)

Additionally, the survey found that 66% of students are considering multiple destinations, a rise from previous years. In 2024, just 34% of students had a single destination in mind, down from 44% in 2022.

Parents also voiced concerns over changing policies. “Financial obligations and uncertainties around post-study work options create challenges. We want to know there’s a secure path for our child,” said one Philippines parent supporting their child’s international education.

Rising costs are deterring many students from studying abroad

Financial concerns are a top reason for students deciding not to pursue studies abroad. The survey found that among those who withdrew from international study plans:

49% said tuition costs had become unaffordable

35% cited high living costs

35% pointed to expensive visa fees

29% found it too challenging to secure a student visa

US leads on education quality and employment prospects

For students still intent on studying abroad, the US stands out as the top choice for education quality and post-graduation employment opportunities. IDP’s survey ranked countries based on students’ perceived benefits:

Quality of Education:

1. USA

2. UK

3. Australia

4. Canada

5. New Zealand

Value for Money (from highest to lowest perceived value):

1. USA

2. UK

3. Australia

4. Canada

5. New Zealand

Graduate Employment Opportunities (from highest to lowest perceived opportunity):

1. USA

2. Australia

3. Canada

4. New Zealand

5. UK

Post-Study Work Visa Policies (from highest to lowest perceived effectiveness):

1. USA

2. Australia

3. Canada

4. New Zealand

5. UK

International Student Policies (from highest to lowest friendliness towards international students):

1. UK

2. New Zealand

3. Canada

4. Australia

5. USA

Students prioritising affordable visa and policy options

When asked about their top visa considerations, respondents highlighted:

Lower savings requirements for student visa eligibility (58%)

Cheaper visa fees and associated costs (57%)

Flexibility to switch between visa types, including tourism, work, and study (54%)

Key takeaways

— The US is increasingly popular among international students seeking quality education and career opportunities

— 66% of students now consider multiple countries as potential study destinations, suggesting they are more flexible in their choices.

— Post-study work visas are crucial, with 62% willing to choose a different country if it offered more accessible pathways to work permits.

Institutions in the US, as well as countries with stable policies, may continue to attract more students, particularly from India, as they adapt to changing policies and seek affordability in education, the survey suggested.