Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Small incomes to overseas assets: Why missing them in ITR can cost big

Small incomes to overseas assets: Why missing them in ITR can cost big

Your ITR isn't just about salary. From small dividends to foreign holding, ESOPs and even low-balance accounts need disclosure or you risk heavy penalties.

Income Tax
Income Tax
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 4:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Taxpayers, at times, mention their salary and big investments in their income tax returns (ITRs) but miss smaller income or foreign holdings. Experts caution that such omissions, even unintentional, can attract penalties by tax authorities.
 

Commonly missed income and assets

According to Shefali Mundra, chartered accountant & tax expert at ClearTax, slip-ups often include unreported reinvested dividends, bank or fixed deposit interest, peer-to-peer lending income, and exercised ESOPs or RSUs issued by foreign parent companies.
 
“A frequent blind spot is mixing up brokerage platforms, gains booked via one broker are declared, but holdings via another are overlooked,” she noted.
 
On foreign assets, Mundra stressed that even small overseas bank or brokerage accounts, foreign ETFs, or crypto held abroad must be disclosed.
 
She pointed to a Mumbai Tribunal ruling where a taxpayer was fined Rs 10 lakh per year under the Black Money Act for failing to report a foreign fund investment, despite eventually disclosing it.
 
Aashwyn Singh, senior associate at SKV Law Offices, added that taxpayers also under-report capital gains from equities, real estate transactions involving cash, and crypto holdings. He cited income tax notices already sent to over 44,000 taxpayers for not reporting virtual digital asset income despite mandatory Schedule VDA disclosures.
 

How and where to disclose

Experts stressed that Resident and Ordinarily Resident (ROR) individuals must report foreign assets in Schedule FA of their ITRs, and income in Schedule FSI, with relief claimed in Schedule TR. Crypto assets are additionally reported under Schedule VDA.
 
“Reporting must align with the calendar year, not the April-March financial year,” Mundra explained.
 
Suresh Surana, chartered accountant, clarified that disclosures extend to foreign bank accounts, equities, annuity contracts, immovable property, and even signing authority in foreign accounts.
 
Failure to report can invite penalties of up to Rs 10 lakh per year per asset, Surana warned, with prosecution leading to jail terms of six months to seven years.
 

Rising detection risk

Detection risk is rising sharply. Singh said India receives detailed data from over 100 countries under the Common Reporting Standard (CRS) and FATCA with the US, which is algorithmically matched against ITRs.
 
“Even low-balance or dormant accounts are flagged,” he said.
 

How to stay compliant

 
Experts recommend simple checks:
  • Track all income, including small bank interest, rental income, or gifts. 
  • Reconcile Form 16, 26AS, AIS, and TIS before filing. 
  • Maintain records of foreign assets, year-end balances, and conversion rates. 
  • File updated or revised returns if something was missed, and keep documents for at least six years.
“Compliance is about discipline,” Mundra summed up. “Even minor omissions can trigger disproportionate consequences.” 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

One portal, all projects: What the new unified Rera means for homebuyers

Premium

Consumption funds: Rising volumes, margins may lift thematic offerings

81% express concern over house affordability, Mumbai bucks the trend:Survey

Retail leasing in Delhi-NCR jumps 25% as fashion, home brands expand

Do you have to pay tax on inherited gold? Know when liability kicks in

Topics :taxpayerITR filingITR formsBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story