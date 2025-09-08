81% express concern over house affordability, Mumbai bucks the trend:Survey

Mumbai stands apart
Affordability shrinks further
- Only 17 per cent of buyers now prefer homes under Rs 45 lakh, down sharply from 40 per cent in 2020. Supply has also dwindled, affordable housing made up just 12 per cent of new launches in H1 2025, compared to 40 per cent in 2019.
- Among those still considering this segment, 62 per cent expressed dissatisfaction with available options, citing poor location (92 per cent), weak construction quality (90 per cent), and very small unit sizes (77 per cent).
Shift towards premium homes
- 36 per cent favour homes priced between Rs 90 lakh and Rs 1.5 crore, marking a tilt towards premium and luxury.
- Another 25 per cent prefer mid-segment homes between Rs 45 lakh and Rs 90 lakh.
- At the same time, bigger homes remain in demand, with 45 per cent of respondents preferring 3BHK units.
Ready homes lose favour
End-users dominate market
Real estate still top investment choice
