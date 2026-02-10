Associate Sponsors

Sonu Sood leases out BKC unit to HDFC Bank for ₹11.8 lakh monthly rent

The lease agreement for the unit at Trade Centre BKC, located in Bandra East, was registered in February 2026.

Sonu Sood has emerged a big influencer in the past few months with big brands such as Edelweiss Tokio launching digital campaigns with him
Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood Leases Commercial Unit at Mumbai’s Trade Centre BKC to HDFC Bank Limited for a Monthly Rent of Rs. 11.75 Lakh Over a 9-Year Lease: Square Yards
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 1:43 PM IST
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has leased out a commercial property in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to HDFC Bank for a starting monthly rent of ₹11.75 lakh, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.
 
The lease agreement for the unit at Trade Centre BKC, located in Bandra East, was registered in February 2026.
 
The commercial unit has a carpet area of about 2,700 sq ft and includes three dedicated parking spaces. The lease tenure is nine years, with a 15% escalation in rent after every three years, as per the documents.
 
Under the agreement, the starting rent of ₹11.75 lakh per month translates to an annual rental income of about ₹1.41 crore.
 
Rental yield calculation
 
Sonu Sood had purchased the commercial unit in October 2012 for ₹24.25 crore. Based on the current lease terms:
 
Annual rent: ₹11.75 lakh × 12 = ₹1.41 crore
 
Purchase price: ₹24.25 crore
 
Approximate rental yield: 5.8% annually
 
Demand for BKC commercial spaces
 
The Bandra-Kurla Complex remains one of Mumbai’s most sought-after commercial hubs, hosting major banks, financial institutions and corporate offices. Its connectivity to the airport, suburban railway network and upcoming metro lines continues to support demand for office space.
 
Bandra’s broader real estate market combines premium residential and commercial developments, making it attractive for both investors and end-users.  Term details at a glance:  
  •  The agreed monthly rent for the unit begins at Rs. 11.75 lakh for the first three years
  •  15% rent escalation after the expiry of each successive three-year period.
  • Security deposit of Rs. 70.50 lakh
  • Unit comes with three dedicated car parking spaces
  • Carpet area of 2,700 sq. ft. (250.83 sq. m.).
 
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 1:42 PM IST

