Sonu Sood leases out BKC unit to HDFC Bank for ₹11.8 lakh monthly rent

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has leased out a commercial property in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to HDFC Bank for a starting monthly rent of ₹11.75 lakh, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

The lease agreement for the unit at Trade Centre BKC, located in Bandra East, was registered in February 2026.

The commercial unit has a carpet area of about 2,700 sq ft and includes three dedicated parking spaces. The lease tenure is nine years, with a 15% escalation in rent after every three years, as per the documents.

Under the agreement, the starting rent of ₹11.75 lakh per month translates to an annual rental income of about ₹1.41 crore.