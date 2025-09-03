Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Spend ₹5 lakh on interiors, gain ₹30 lakh in resale: NCR tops at ₹5.8 lakh

Spend ₹5 lakh on interiors, gain ₹30 lakh in resale: NCR tops at ₹5.8 lakh

Bengaluru, Hyderabad trail Delhi in Interior Spend: Average ₹5.2-₹4.9 lakh per home

Indulgence, LUXURY, home decor, architecture, luxury home prices, Home interiors, luxury home furnishing, luxury homes
● Well-designed interiors are a major driver of value, with the potential to boost property resale values by up to 70% and command rental premiums of up to 45%.
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 3:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi NCR homeowners are leading the way when it comes to investing in interiors, spending an average of ₹5.8 lakh per home, followed by Bengaluru at ₹5.2 lakh and Hyderabad at ₹4.9 lakh.
 
According to the Magicbricks Interiors Market Report 2025, Indians are no longer treating interiors as a luxury — they’re viewing them as a wealth-building tool. And with good reason: well-designed interiors can boost resale values by up to 70% and fetch 45% higher rent.
 
When Sanjana and Arjun bought their 3BHK apartment in Gurgaon for ₹1.5 crore, they stretched their budget just to close the deal. Interiors felt like a “later” expense. So, they settled in with bare essentials — basic wardrobes, a rented sofa, and a second-hand dining set.Fast forward two years, they decided to sell and upgrade. To their surprise, buyers who visited their unfurnished home either quoted low or walked away. 
 
A broker told them bluntly: “If you had spent ₹8–10 lakh on interiors, you could have sold this for ₹25–30 lakh more.”
 
That’s not just a sales pitch. According to Magicbricks’ latest Home Interiors Market Report 2025, well-designed interiors can boost resale values by up to 70% and fetch 45% higher rent.  Rs 5-8 Lakhs and Rs 8-15 Lakh had a maximum combined share (>60%) among the interior budget segment 
Magicbricks Home Interiors Data Insights Bengaluru, Hyderabad & Delhi NCR
 
 
The Rise of India’s Interiors Market
 
The numbers show how interiors are no longer “nice-to-have” — they’re a serious wealth lever:
 
India’s home interiors market is projected to grow from $12.33 billion in 2024 to $24.52 billion by 2030 at a 12% CAGR.
 
+Buyers are spending an average of ₹560 per sq ft on interiors, with NCR leading at ₹580, Bengaluru at ₹520, and Hyderabad at ₹490.
 
The sweet spot is 2–3 BHK homes sized 750–2,000 sq ft, which account for 95% of interiors demand.
 
Most buyers (93%) are doing interiors for self-use, not rentals, and prefer Full Home Design (FHD) packages. 
Where Does the Money Go?
 
On average, Indians are spending about ₹5.3 lakh on interiors, broken down as:
 
Bedroom & wardrobes → 35–40% of spend
 
Kitchen (mostly cabinets & storage) → 22–31%
 
Living/Dining → 13–18%
 
Delhi NCR leads with the highest average spend (₹5.8 lakh), followed by Bengaluru (₹5.2 lakh) and Hyderabad (₹4.9 lakh). 
“India’s homeowners are increasingly viewing interiors as a strategic investment and what excites us is how rapidly the interiors market is formalising & growing. With rising demand for full-home design solutions, we are witnessing a shift from unorganised players to structured, tech-enabled platforms like never before," said Sudhir Pai, Chief Executive Officer, Magicbricks.
 
The report also provides a detailed breakdown of consumer spending habits. The average spend on home interiors across India is Rs 560 per square foot. 
 
Delhi NCR leads the way with an average spend of Rs 580 per square foot, followed by Bengaluru at Rs 520 and Hyderabad at Rs 490. 
 
A closer look at spending priorities shows that bedrooms and kitchens are the most significant investment areas for consumers, collectively accounting for 54% of total expenditure. 
 
The trend of opting for a complete solution, known as Full Home Design (FHD), is also gaining momentum, with over 80% of the demand now for these comprehensive solutions.
   
Why Interiors Pay Off
 
For end-use: Aesthetically designed homes improve daily comfort and functionality.
 
For rentals: Furnished homes can yield up to 45% higher rent, attracting young professionals and families who prefer plug-and-play living.
 
For resale: Buyers pay a premium for move-in-ready homes. Even a mid-range ₹5–8 lakh spend can dramatically increase marketability.
 
The New Playbook for Homeowners
 
Think of interiors as investment, not expense – Allocate 8–10% of your property’s value.
 
Go modular, go smart – Kitchens, wardrobes, and space-saving furniture offer the highest ROI.
 
Prioritize bedrooms and kitchens – These drive both resale and rental value.
 
Use digital tools, but verify offline – Online platforms offer designs and cost estimates, but final trust is built in-person.
 
Don’t ignore maintenance – Renovating every few years saves recurring repair costs.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SBI warns about scam targeting pensioners, stealing their phone numbers

ATM use to debit cards, YES Bank salary accounts to get costlier from Oct

Gift, sale, planning: How one couple paid no tax on ₹3.85 cr capital gains

Air India sale 2025: Business Class from ₹34K, Premium Economy from ₹13K

Premium

Hold-to-maturity investors may choose G-Secs with matching horizon

Topics :Real Estate

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story