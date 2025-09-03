Spend ₹5 lakh on interiors, gain ₹30 lakh in resale: NCR tops at ₹5.8 lakh

Delhi NCR homeowners are leading the way when it comes to investing in interiors, spending an average of ₹5.8 lakh per home, followed by Bengaluru at ₹5.2 lakh and Hyderabad at ₹4.9 lakh.

According to the Magicbricks Interiors Market Report 2025, Indians are no longer treating interiors as a luxury — they’re viewing them as a wealth-building tool. And with good reason: well-designed interiors can boost resale values by up to 70% and fetch 45% higher rent.

When Sanjana and Arjun bought their 3BHK apartment in Gurgaon for ₹1.5 crore, they stretched their budget just to close the deal. Interiors felt like a “later” expense. So, they settled in with bare essentials — basic wardrobes, a rented sofa, and a second-hand dining set.Fast forward two years, they decided to sell and upgrade. To their surprise, buyers who visited their unfurnished home either quoted low or walked away.

A broker told them bluntly: “If you had spent ₹8–10 lakh on interiors, you could have sold this for ₹25–30 lakh more.” Rs 5-8 Lakhs and Rs 8-15 Lakh had a maximum combined share (>60%) among the interior budget segment Magicbricks Home Interiors Data Insights Bengaluru, Hyderabad & Delhi NCR That’s not just a sales pitch. According to Magicbricks’ latest Home Interiors Market Report 2025, well-designed interiors can boost resale values by up to 70% and fetch 45% higher rent. The Rise of India’s Interiors Market The numbers show how interiors are no longer “nice-to-have” — they’re a serious wealth lever:

India’s home interiors market is projected to grow from $12.33 billion in 2024 to $24.52 billion by 2030 at a 12% CAGR. +Buyers are spending an average of ₹560 per sq ft on interiors, with NCR leading at ₹580, Bengaluru at ₹520, and Hyderabad at ₹490. The sweet spot is 2–3 BHK homes sized 750–2,000 sq ft, which account for 95% of interiors demand. Most buyers (93%) are doing interiors for self-use, not rentals, and prefer Full Home Design (FHD) packages. Where Does the Money Go? On average, Indians are spending about ₹5.3 lakh on interiors, broken down as:

Bedroom & wardrobes → 35–40% of spend Kitchen (mostly cabinets & storage) → 22–31% Living/Dining → 13–18% “India’s homeowners are increasingly viewing interiors as a strategic investment and what excites us is how rapidly the interiors market is formalising & growing. With rising demand for full-home design solutions, we are witnessing a shift from unorganised players to structured, tech-enabled platforms like never before," said Sudhir Pai, Chief Executive Officer, Magicbricks. The report also provides a detailed breakdown of consumer spending habits. The average spend on home interiors across India is Rs 560 per square foot. Delhi NCR leads with the highest average spend (₹5.8 lakh), followed by Bengaluru (₹5.2 lakh) and Hyderabad (₹4.9 lakh).

Delhi NCR leads the way with an average spend of Rs 580 per square foot, followed by Bengaluru at Rs 520 and Hyderabad at Rs 490. A closer look at spending priorities shows that bedrooms and kitchens are the most significant investment areas for consumers, collectively accounting for 54% of total expenditure. The trend of opting for a complete solution, known as Full Home Design (FHD), is also gaining momentum, with over 80% of the demand now for these comprehensive solutions. Why Interiors Pay Off For end-use: Aesthetically designed homes improve daily comfort and functionality.

For rentals: Furnished homes can yield up to 45% higher rent, attracting young professionals and families who prefer plug-and-play living. For resale: Buyers pay a premium for move-in-ready homes. Even a mid-range ₹5–8 lakh spend can dramatically increase marketability. The New Playbook for Homeowners Think of interiors as investment, not expense – Allocate 8–10% of your property’s value. Go modular, go smart – Kitchens, wardrobes, and space-saving furniture offer the highest ROI. Prioritize bedrooms and kitchens – These drive both resale and rental value. Use digital tools, but verify offline – Online platforms offer designs and cost estimates, but final trust is built in-person.