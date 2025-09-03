Spend ₹5 lakh on interiors, gain ₹30 lakh in resale: NCR tops at ₹5.8 lakh

Delhi NCR homeowners are leading the way when it comes to investing in interiors, spending an average of ₹5.8 lakh per home, followed by Bengaluru at ₹5.2 lakh and Hyderabad at ₹4.9 lakh.
According to the Magicbricks Interiors Market Report 2025, Indians are no longer treating interiors as a luxury — they’re viewing them as a wealth-building tool. And with good reason: well-designed interiors can boost resale values by up to 70% and fetch 45% higher rent.
When Sanjana and Arjun bought their 3BHK apartment in Gurgaon for ₹1.5 crore, they stretched their budget just to close the deal. Interiors felt like a “later” expense. So, they settled in with bare essentials — basic wardrobes, a rented sofa, and a second-hand dining set.Fast forward two years, they decided to sell and upgrade. To their surprise, buyers who visited their unfurnished home either quoted low or walked away.
A broker told them bluntly: “If you had spent ₹8–10 lakh on interiors, you could have sold this for ₹25–30 lakh more.”
Magicbricks Home Interiors Data Insights Bengaluru, Hyderabad & Delhi NCR
The Rise of India’s Interiors Market
The numbers show how interiors are no longer “nice-to-have” — they’re a serious wealth lever:
India’s home interiors market is projected to grow from $12.33 billion in 2024 to $24.52 billion by 2030 at a 12% CAGR.
+Buyers are spending an average of ₹560 per sq ft on interiors, with NCR leading at ₹580, Bengaluru at ₹520, and Hyderabad at ₹490.
The sweet spot is 2–3 BHK homes sized 750–2,000 sq ft, which account for 95% of interiors demand.
Most buyers (93%) are doing interiors for self-use, not rentals, and prefer Full Home Design (FHD) packages.
Where Does the Money Go?
On average, Indians are spending about ₹5.3 lakh on interiors, broken down as:
Bedroom & wardrobes → 35–40% of spend
Kitchen (mostly cabinets & storage) → 22–31%
Living/Dining → 13–18%
Delhi NCR leads with the highest average spend (₹5.8 lakh), followed by Bengaluru (₹5.2 lakh) and Hyderabad (₹4.9 lakh).
“India’s homeowners are increasingly viewing interiors as a strategic investment and what excites us is how rapidly the interiors market is formalising & growing. With rising demand for full-home design solutions, we are witnessing a shift from unorganised players to structured, tech-enabled platforms like never before," said Sudhir Pai, Chief Executive Officer, Magicbricks.
The report also provides a detailed breakdown of consumer spending habits. The average spend on home interiors across India is Rs 560 per square foot.
Delhi NCR leads the way with an average spend of Rs 580 per square foot, followed by Bengaluru at Rs 520 and Hyderabad at Rs 490.
A closer look at spending priorities shows that bedrooms and kitchens are the most significant investment areas for consumers, collectively accounting for 54% of total expenditure.
The trend of opting for a complete solution, known as Full Home Design (FHD), is also gaining momentum, with over 80% of the demand now for these comprehensive solutions.
Why Interiors Pay Off
For end-use: Aesthetically designed homes improve daily comfort and functionality.
For rentals: Furnished homes can yield up to 45% higher rent, attracting young professionals and families who prefer plug-and-play living.
For resale: Buyers pay a premium for move-in-ready homes. Even a mid-range ₹5–8 lakh spend can dramatically increase marketability.
The New Playbook for Homeowners
Think of interiors as investment, not expense – Allocate 8–10% of your property’s value.
Go modular, go smart – Kitchens, wardrobes, and space-saving furniture offer the highest ROI.
Prioritize bedrooms and kitchens – These drive both resale and rental value.
Use digital tools, but verify offline – Online platforms offer designs and cost estimates, but final trust is built in-person.
Don’t ignore maintenance – Renovating every few years saves recurring repair costs.