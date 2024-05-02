Streedhan: Understanding and protecting a woman's right over assets

A husband has no right over his wife's ‘Streedhan’ (woman's property), the Supreme Court reiterated recently. The court underscored a woman's absolute right over her property. “This judgment reinforces women's autonomy over their pre- and post-marital property, holding that any contribution by a woman to her partner, even if in the form of a loan, must be returned," says Ekta Rai, an advocate at the Delhi High Court.





Streedhan refers to gifts, money or property that a woman receives before her marriage or at the time of her marriage, primarily from her parents, relatives or in-laws during childbirth or during widowhood. "It is considered her exclusive property and is meant to provide her with financial security and independence within her marital relationship," says Alay Razvi, partner at Accord Juris LLP. If a bride receives the husband's family heirloom, even within the first few days of marriage, it becomes her Streedhan.



Streedhan comprises assets acquired through various legal means, including gifts, inheritance, earnings, and investments.

Understanding Streedhan

A Hindu married woman from Kerala filed a petition in the family court seeking the recovery of 89 sovereigns of gold and Rs 2 lakh that her husband had used to settle financial debts. Although the family court ruled in her favour, the High Court of Kerala only allowed her to recover Rs 2 lakh from her husband.

In the Supreme Court, a two-judge bench of Sanjiva Khanna and Deepankar Datta reiterated married women's rights over Streedhan property. The ruling affirmed that Streedhan property belongs exclusively to a woman.



"Streedhan property does not become a joint property of the wife and the husband, and the husband has no title or independent dominion over the property as owner thereof. It is also held that Streedhan is the absolute property of women, and she has all rights to dispose of it at her own pleasure," says Anushkaa Arora, principal & founder, ABA Law Office.

Understanding Streedhan will help women’s rights. Families keep the gold jewellery of new brides in bank lockers for security and safety. The bride uses the jewellery occasionally and often the husband and his family take control of the Streedhan.



Protecting Streedhan

"Married women should maintain an inventory of Streedhan received or acquired, along with any relevant evidence regarding the properties. As a matter of principle, they should have absolute custody of Streedhan. If not, they must be aware of where it is stored and by whom to prevent any misappropriation," says Ankur Mahindro, managing partner at Kred Jure.





Photographs of women wearing their Streedhan ornaments can be used as evidence. "Preserve digital evidence such as wedding pictures and receipts. Ensure property titles are in your name and transparent. Stay informed about legal rights and seek legal advice if needed," says Rai.



By opening bank lockers in their own names for storing valuables, a maintaining list of Streedhan assets and ensuring transparent property titles can further protect women's interests.

" Also, consider creating a prenuptial agreement or a separate legal document outlining the specifics of Streedhan and its management," says Razvi.

Families too should take measures. When gifting jewelry to a woman provide a detailed bill and receipt, including descriptions and weights of items purchased. “This ensures clarity of intention for both the husband and the family, which the woman may also value,” says Pratibha Bangera, a lawyer at the High Court of Bombay.