Income tax calendar for May 2024: Check out full list of deadlines

The Income Tax Department has published a calendar of key dates, aiming to help individuals and businesses in planning their finances and taxes. Check out the full list:



May 7

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



Deadline for depositing TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) and TCS (Tax Collected at Source) liabilities for April 2024.

May 15

Due date for issuing TDS certificates under sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M, and 194S for tax deducted in March 2024.

Deadline for furnishing Form 24G by government offices where TDS/TCS for April 2024 was paid without a challan.

Deadline for filing quarterly statement of TCS for the quarter ending March 31, 2024.