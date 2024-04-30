Gender equality at work place triples women's productivity, loyalty: Survey

Women who work in organisations that lead in gender equality have three times higher loyalty, productivity, and motivation than those working with laggards, a survey said on Monday.

Deloitte's recent "Women @ Work" survey reveals that the transition to full-time work has resulted in difficult adjustments for many women professionals. The survey represents the views of 5,000 women across 10 countries, including India.

Women employed by Gender Equality Leaders (GELs) reported high levels of professional fulfilment:

— Loyalty: 76%

— Productivity: 75%

— Motivation and sense of belongingness: 71%

These professionals are more likely to recommend their organisations to others, express satisfaction with mental health support, and feel comfortable discussing their mental health at work. They also show greater optimism about career prospects and do not see their gender as a barrier.

Conversely, women in lagging organisations score significantly lower across these metrics.

Challenges with return to full-time work

The transition to full-time work poses challenges for many women:

— 41% have requested reduced hours.

— 31% reported a negative impact on mental well-being.

— 36% have a diminished view of their employer.

Impact of flexible working

Nearly all surveyed women in India believe that seeking flexible work arrangements could hinder their career progression:

— 96% feel requesting flexible work might impact their career growth.

— 91% are uncomfortable discussing work-life balance challenges with managers.

— 94% do not believe their workload would be adjusted if they utilised flexible working options.

Caregiving and safety concerns

Caregiving remains predominantly the responsibility of women:

— A higher dependence on paid help in India (31%) compared to globally (6%).

Safety remains a top concern:

— 46% of respondents are worried about personal safety at work or during commutes.

— Over a quarter fear attacks or harassment due to their workplace location.

"Much has been said about the business case for inclusive practices. These findings corroborate that point of view with hard facts. If an organisation truly wants to grow, all its people need to be able to put their best foot forward. When your policies targeted at growing the careers of women professionals translate into action, you will be much better placed to grow, because you’re getting the best perspectives and a driven, gender-diverse workforce. Moreover, and importantly, you’re nurturing a nourishing and safe workplace," Saraswathi Kasturirangan, Chief Happiness Officer at Deloitte India said.

She also highlighted the necessity of addressing male allyship and improving safety and caregiving policies:

"An oft-neglected area with inclusive practices is getting your male professionals to be better allies, at work and home. Policies related to parental care and adult caregiving need to reflect this expectation," said Saraswathi.