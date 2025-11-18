Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Submitting a life certificate? Aadhaar lets you do it from your home

Submitting a life certificate? Aadhaar lets you do it from your home

With Aadhaar-based face ID now live, submitting the 2025 digital life certificate has become simpler, here's what's changing and how the process works from start to finish.

Representative Picture
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 3:56 PM IST
Submitting the annual life certificate is essential for pensioners to keep their monthly pension flowing without interruption. For 2025, senior citizens aged 60 to 80 have time till November 30, 2025 to complete the process. The government now allows pensioners to generate and submit a Digital Life Certificate (DLC) from home using Aadhaar-based face authentication, removing the need to visit a bank branch or a government office.
 
Below is a simple, step-by-step explainer to help you complete the process smoothly.
 
What is a digital life certificate? 
A digital life certificate, also known as Jeevan Pramaan, is an Aadhaar-linked authentication that confirms a pensioner’s existence for disbursal of pension. It uses your Aadhaar details and biometric verification, now possible through facial recognition on a smartphone.
The certificate is legally recognised under the Information Technology Act.
 
Information you need before starting
 
Keep these details ready:
 
  • Aadhaar number registered with your pension disbursing authority (bank, post office or government department) 
  • Pension payment order (PPO) number and pension account number 
  • Name of the pension sanctioning and disbursing authorities 
  • Bank account details 
  • Registered mobile number
 
Providing incorrect information may lead to rejection, so ensure accuracy
 
How to submit a digital life certificate using face authentication?
 
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), in a social media post has outlined a six-step online process:
 
Step 1: Device requirement
 
Use an Android smartphone with a front camera of at least 5 megapixels and an active internet connection.
 
Step 2: Aadhaar readiness
 
Ensure your Aadhaar number is already linked with your pension disbursing authority.
 
Step 3: Install the required apps
 
Download the AadhaarFaceRD app and the Jeevan Pramaan Face App from the Google Play Store.
 
Step 4: Operator authentication
 
Complete operator authentication and scan the operator’s face. In most cases, the pensioner can act as the operator.
 
Step 5: Enter your details
 
Fill in basic pension and personal information as prompted in the app.
 
Step 6: Capture and submit
 
Take a clear photo using the phone’s front camera. Once submitted, you will receive an SMS with a link to download your life certificate. 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

