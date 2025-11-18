Submitting a life certificate? Aadhaar lets you do it from your home

Submitting the annual life certificate is essential for pensioners to keep their monthly pension flowing without interruption. For 2025, senior citizens aged 60 to 80 have time till November 30, 2025 to complete the process. The government now allows pensioners to generate and submit a Digital Life Certificate (DLC) from home using Aadhaar-based face authentication, removing the need to visit a bank branch or a government office.

Below is a simple, step-by-step explainer to help you complete the process smoothly.

What is a digital life certificate?

A digital life certificate, also known as Jeevan Pramaan, is an Aadhaar-linked authentication that confirms a pensioner’s existence for disbursal of pension. It uses your Aadhaar details and biometric verification, now possible through facial recognition on a smartphone.

The certificate is legally recognised under the Information Technology Act. Information you need before starting Keep these details ready: Aadhaar number registered with your pension disbursing authority (bank, post office or government department)

Pension payment order (PPO) number and pension account number

Name of the pension sanctioning and disbursing authorities

Bank account details

Registered mobile number Providing incorrect information may lead to rejection, so ensure accuracy How to submit a digital life certificate using face authentication? The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), in a social media post has outlined a six-step online process: Step 1: Device requirement

Use an Android smartphone with a front camera of at least 5 megapixels and an active internet connection. Step 2: Aadhaar readiness Ensure your Aadhaar number is already linked with your pension disbursing authority. Step 3: Install the required apps Download the AadhaarFaceRD app and the Jeevan Pramaan Face App from the Google Play Store. Step 4: Operator authentication Complete operator authentication and scan the operator’s face. In most cases, the pensioner can act as the operator. Step 5: Enter your details Fill in basic pension and personal information as prompted in the app.