No such concept as 'digital arrest' in law: Agencies warn senior citizens

As thousands of online fraud cases are reported every year, awareness campaigns are warning people about digital arrest scams. The term has no legal meaning but thousands have been coerced into transferring money after being threatened with concocted legal action.

The Mumbai Police are running an awareness campaign in housing societies, warning senior citizens about the fraud. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is sending SMS alerts that say “Threatened with Digital Arrest? There is nothing like Digital Arrest in law… Call 1930 for help.” HDFC Bank has launched a campaign called Vigil Aunty to “promote freedom from fraud”.

Cases and losses rising sharply As many as 2.268 million cases of cyber fraud were reported in 2024, up more than 120 per cent 1.029 million in 2022. The data comes from the Home Ministry’s reply to Rajya Sabha citing National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal’s numbers. Losses from cybercrimes, which include other incidents besides fraud, increased more than $21$-fold, rising from Rs 91.14 crore to Rs 1,935.51 crore. In just the first two months of 2025, the authorities registered 17,718 cybercrime cases involving losses of Rs 210.21 crore. ALSO READ: Delhi Police uncovers forex trading scam with Dubai link, 3 arrested From 2022 to February 2025, the portal recorded 241,000 incidents and losses worth Rs 2,575.89 crore.

What to know about digital arrest Fraudsters typically start with an audio or video call, posing as officials of the police, Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate or the RBI. Victims, often senior citizens, are told their name is linked to a crime or a suspicious parcel. Multiple impostors may join the call, flashing fake documents or fabricated legal orders. They instruct the victim to keep their phone camera switched on, claiming to place them under “digital custody”, and pressure them to transfer money to so-called “safe” accounts. But a statement by the Home Ministry in March made it clear that arrests require physical custody under the Code of Criminal Procedure. Digital arrest does not exist.