Talking finances: An important conversation Indian couples fail to have

As of February 2026, public sector banks have transferred ₹60,518 crore unclaimed deposits to the Reserve Bank of India’s Depositor Education Awareness Fund. These are savings accounts not operated for a decade, fixed deposits not claimed after
maturity, money that sat waiting for a claimant who either did not know it existed or could not produce the documents to establish the right to it.
Insurance companies carry a further ₹8,973 crore in unclaimed amounts: Matured policies, survival benefits, death claims that were never filed. Mutual funds account for another ₹3,749 crore . The Investor Education and Protection Fund, which holds unclaimed dividends and shares transferred by companies, carries an estimated ₹5,600 crore. In addition to this, as of February 2026, there were 3.18 million inoperative accounts, with ₹10,181 crore lying unclaimed in Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Of these, nearly 700,000 accounts are older than 20 years, while 180,000 are between 10-20 years old.