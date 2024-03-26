Tax planning before March 31: Do's and dont's for the last-minute tax saver

Even with increased awareness about tax planning, many people procrastinate until March 31 to make tax-saving investments. This can lead to rushed decisions and missed opportunities. Here is a detailed guide with examples to avoid last-minute tax-saving

Chakrivardhan Kuppala, Cofounder and Executive Director at Prime Wealth Finserv Pvt, explains some of the do's and dont's

Don't:

Wait until March 31 to invest: You wait until March 31st to invest in an ELSS mutual fund to save tax under Section 80C. The website crashes due to heavy traffic, and you cannot complete your transaction until April 1st. This investment will not qualify for a tax deduction in FY 2023-24.

Ignore Existing 80C Investments: Before making new investments, consider how much of your Rs 1.5 lakh limit under Section 80C has already been used. Your employer would have factored in your Employee Provident Fund (EPF) contribution while calculating your tax liability. Additionally, tuition fees, life insurance premiums, and Public Provident Fund (PPF) contributions qualify for deduction under Section 80C.

Example: You earn Rs 10 lakh annually and have an existing EPF contribution of Rs 1 lakh for the financial year. You also pay Rs 20,000 annually for your child's tuition fees. In this scenario, only Rs 30,000 (Rs 1.5 lakh - Rs 1 lakh - Rs 20,000) remains from your 80C limit for further tax-saving investments.

Focus only on tax deduction, not suitability: Don't be lured into buying life insurance policies you do not need just to meet your tax-saving target. These policies often have long lock-in periods and may not align with your financial goals. Additionally, consider the lock-in period of different 80C investment options before choosing.





Underinsure for Health: While health insurance premiums qualify for tax deduction under Section 80D, prioritize buying adequate health coverage for yourself and your family. Do not just buy a policy to save tax; ensure the coverage amount is sufficient to meet your potential medical needs. Prioritize buying a comprehensive health insurance plan with sufficient coverage for yourself, your spouse, children, and elderly parents. You can pre-pay up to 3 years of health insurance premium to lock in the rates, but remember that the tax deduction can be claimed over the three years. Example: You are a young professional with no dependents and a short-term financial goal of saving for a car in two years. In this case, investing in a PPF with a 15-year lock-in period would not be suitable. A better option would be an ELSS mutual fund, which has a shorter lock-in period of 3 years, but remember that ELSS investments are market-linked and carry higher risk.

Example: You can claim a tax deduction for a health insurance premium of Rs 25,000 for yourself and another Rs 25,000 for your parents (up to Rs 50,000 for senior citizens) under Section 80D. However, if this coverage is insufficient to cover your potential medical expenses, you may end up paying a significant amount out of pocket despite the tax benefit.

Do's: