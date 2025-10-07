Tech leads, but deal flow slows: India's PE investments down 32% in 2025

India’s private equity (PE) market turned cautious in the first nine months of 2025, with total investments falling 31.6% year-on-year to US$8.1 billion, as investors reined in deal-making amid global geopolitical tensions and domestic macroeconomic uncertainty, according to data from LSEG Deals Intelligence.

Despite the slowdown, technology-led sectors continued to attract the bulk of investor attention. Internet-specific and software companies together drew over US$4.7 billion, accounting for more than half of total PE inflows, though this represented an 8.8% decline from the same period last year — a sign that even resilient digital segments are facing selective capital deployment.

“India’s private equity market reflected a cautious tone in the first nine months of 2025, shaped by geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties,” said Vianca Sanchez, Analyst, LSEG Deals Intelligence. Tech leads, but at a slower pace While India’s digital economy continues to be a magnet for private investors, deal momentum has clearly moderated. The internet and software sectors, which have historically driven large-ticket investments, saw smaller deal sizes and slower closure rates as funds became more selective. Startups in areas like enterprise SaaS, fintech, and e-commerce continued to receive backing, but investors preferred late-stage or profitable businesses, reflecting a “value over velocity” mindset.

In contrast to the slowdown in deployment, fundraising activity by India-focused private equity funds rose 24.3% year-on-year to US$3.6 billion during the same period. Cumulatively, PE funds have raised over $28 billion since 2022, leaving ample dry powder for future investments once market conditions stabilize. While overall activity remains below pre-2023 peaks, sentiment is far from bearish. Investors are watching for clarity on global interest rates, trade flows, and domestic policy stability, which could trigger a rebound in deal activity. Top 10 Private Equity Deals in India, 2025 YTD (Source: LSEG) “As India continues to position itself as a digital and consumption-driven economy, the outlook for private equity remains cautiously optimistic,” Sanchez added. “Investors are closely watching for macroeconomic stabilization and policy developments to guide renewed investment momentum.”