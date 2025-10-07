Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Tech leads, but deal flow slows: India's PE investments down 32% in 2025

Tech leads, but deal flow slows: India's PE investments down 32% in 2025

While fundraising remains below peak levels, the cumulative capital raised since 2022 now exceeds $28 billion.

Private equity
, PE funds have raised over $28 billion since 2022, leaving ample dry powder for future investments once market conditions stabilize
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 3:13 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s private equity (PE) market turned cautious in the first nine months of 2025, with total investments falling 31.6% year-on-year to US$8.1 billion, as investors reined in deal-making amid global geopolitical tensions and domestic macroeconomic uncertainty, according to data from LSEG Deals Intelligence.
 
Despite the slowdown, technology-led sectors continued to attract the bulk of investor attention. Internet-specific and software companies together drew over US$4.7 billion, accounting for more than half of total PE inflows, though this represented an 8.8% decline from the same period last year — a sign that even resilient digital segments are facing selective capital deployment.
 
“India’s private equity market reflected a cautious tone in the first nine months of 2025, shaped by geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties,” said Vianca Sanchez, Analyst, LSEG Deals Intelligence.
 
Tech leads, but at a slower pace
 
While India’s digital economy continues to be a magnet for private investors, deal momentum has clearly moderated. The internet and software sectors, which have historically driven large-ticket investments, saw smaller deal sizes and slower closure rates as funds became more selective.
 
Startups in areas like enterprise SaaS, fintech, and e-commerce continued to receive backing, but investors preferred late-stage or profitable businesses, reflecting a “value over velocity” mindset.
 
In contrast to the slowdown in deployment, fundraising activity by India-focused private equity funds rose 24.3% year-on-year to US$3.6 billion during the same period.
 
Cumulatively, PE funds have raised over $28 billion since 2022, leaving ample dry powder for future investments once market conditions stabilize.
 
While overall activity remains below pre-2023 peaks, sentiment is far from bearish. Investors are watching for clarity on global interest rates, trade flows, and domestic policy stability, which could trigger a rebound in deal activity.
 
“As India continues to position itself as a digital and consumption-driven economy, the outlook for private equity remains cautiously optimistic,” Sanchez added. “Investors are closely watching for macroeconomic stabilization and policy developments to guide renewed investment momentum.”  Top 10 Private Equity Deals in India, 2025 YTD (Source: LSEG) 
The Top 10 PE transactions year-to-date collectively attracted US$2.05 billion, led by Muon India Pvt Ltd’s US$405 million funding in the transportation space and Meesho Payments’ US$270 million round in fintech
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CGHS rate changes explained: How 2025 reforms affect your healthcare costs

Fewer flights, firmer fares: Why air tickets are not getting any cheaper

India's real estate turns premium: ₹1 Cr+ homes form 52% of Q3 home sales

Gold at Rs 11,925 per gram ahead of Diwali: Should you buy & in what form?

Low fees, high trust: Indians go big on passive funds, 68% pick Index Funds

Topics :Private equity firms

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story