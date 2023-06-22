Tech use, reviews, rating: What to look for when picking a stockbroker

The number of demat accounts opened touched a nine-month high in May 2023, which means that an increasing number of people are nowadays trying to decide which stock broker they should go with. At the same time, the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) order against IIFL Securities has got some potential customers worried about whether their money would be safe with a stockbroker.
Much stricter norms
Industry insiders say the Sebi order pertains to on-site inspections the regulator had carried out in 2014-15. In those times, the regulations were not as strict and the level of supervision was also lower. In those days, many brokers mixed client funds with their own and used clients’ money to fund proprietary trades or the trades of clients whose accounts were in the negative.
According to Vikas Singhania, executive director, Trade Smart Online, “Ever since the enhanced supervision norms came into force, brokers have become much more compliant. The bad apples have fallen out of the system.” He adds that in the current environment, with rules that are among the strictest in the whole world, the chances of such shenanigans taking place are much lower. Customers, in his view, have much less to worry about such issues today.
Sebi has also curtailed brokers’ access to client funds. “All the money that the client gives to the broker has to be essentially passed on to the clearing member or the exchange, as the case may be, so the possibility of mishandling of funds gets ruled out,” says Shrey Jain, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), SAS Online.
Selecting a broker
Experts suggest that one way to begin your search could be to ask your friends and relatives about the brokers they use. You could include those in your list and thus arrive at an abridged list of probables.
Next, look at the number of complaints against the broker. “For an apple-to-apple comparison between large and small brokers, look at the number of complaints as a percentage of the number of active clients. This information is available on NSE’s website,” says Singhania.
Selecting a broker has two aspects: one, your funds should be safe, and two, the broker’s platform should be technologically robust. “Both these aspects will get captured when you look up the number of complaints,” says Singhania. Check if the number is falling, stable, or rising.
Investors should also check out the ratings and reviews of brokers on platforms such as Twitter, Google reviews, or Playstore. “Reading the reviews will give you a good idea of the problems you could potentially face with a broker’s platform. These reviews will also give you an idea of the quality of customer service offered by the broker,” says Jain.
Different customers tend to have their own set of needs. Traders, for instance, require margin against collateral. Algo traders require APIs (application programming interface) to connect to the broker’s platform and trade automatically. “Check whether the broker you are considering offers the features you want,” says Singhania.
Customers should also compare brokerage and other charges. “Today, when brokerage rates have touched rock bottom, it doesn’t make sense to pay a higher brokerage unless you receive some value-added service in return,” says Jain.
Danger signals
After enrolling with a broker, customers should check their email account and SMS at frequent intervals to see that their security and fund balances are shown correctly. “Whenever there is a debit from your demat account, the depositories send an email and SMS. If stocks were sold from your account, but you did not initiate the transaction, you should check with your broker,” says Singhania. He adds that the chances of such an event occurring are rare because of the systems that the regulator has put in place.
Investors should also watch out for delayed payouts. According to Jain, the regulator has mandated that client payout should happen on the same day after 6 PM, provided the client puts in the request before the cut-off time.
“When you make a request for your funds, and there is a delay in transferring them without a good reason, it could point to the broker facing liquidity issues,” says Singhania.
If you are a trader, then the robustness of the platform becomes extremely important. “In trading, time is money. If there is a lot of downtime in a broker’s platform, it could lead to losses,” says Jain.
Finally, the cost of switching to another broker is not high today. Hence, if you’re not satisfied with your broker’s technology, customer service, or there are payout delays, move to a new one at once.
A checklist for selecting a broker
Examine the number of complaints against a potential broker (this information is available on the NSE’s website)
Check the broker’s ratings and reviews on various platforms such as Twitter, Google reviews, Playstore, etc.
Compare the brokerage and other charges: Don’t pay higher brokerage unless you receive some value-added service in return
If you’re a trader, ensure the broker’s platform is robust as excessive downtime could lead to losses