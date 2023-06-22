Tech use, reviews, rating: What to look for when picking a stockbroker

Selecting a broker has two aspects: one, your funds should be safe, and two, the broker’s platform should be technologically robust. “Both these aspects will get captured when you look up the number of complaints,” says Singhania. Check if the number is falling, stable, or rising.

Next, look at the number of complaints against the broker. “For an apple-to-apple comparison between large and small brokers, look at the number of complaints as a percentage of the number of active clients. This information is available on NSE’s website,” says Singhania.