Summer holiday for Indians means discovering a place where they can hang out with friends and family in nice weather. “We have seen a steady increase in preference for destinations such as Jibhi (in Himachal Pradesh), Mukteshwar (Uttarakhand), Tirthan (in Himachal),” says Saujanya Shrivastava, chief operating officer of flights, holidays & Gulf Cooperation Council at MakeMyTrip, the travel and ticketing website.

The hills beckon Indians eager for their summer break. Cooling down in Shimla, Manali or Mussoorie will be clichéd though, for there are other hill stations that are beautiful and less crowded.