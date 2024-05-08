Thailand, Sri Lanka, Mauritius: List of visa-free countries for Indians

Thailand and Sri Lanka have extended the visa-free entry facilities for visitors from India. Thailand has announced the extension of visa-free entry till November 11, 2024. The facility, implemented on November 10, 2023, was initially till May 10, 2024.
The Sri Lanka government has announced the extension of the facility till May 31, 2024. The country started visa-free entry as a pilot project in October last year. In both countries, the facility is valid for 30 days for visitors from India.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Tourism Authority of Thailand officials said there had been a sharp increase in the number of tourists from India since the facility was implemented.
The number of visitors to Thailand from India between November 2022 and April 2023 was 7,55,066, the official said. This number went up to 9,68,000 between November 2023 and April 2024.
“There has been a 28.2 per cent increase in the number of visitors from India between November 2023 and April 2024 compared with the previous year. This helped the Thailand government decide to extend the visa-free facility,” said Sirges-a-nong Trirattanasongpol, director, Tourism Authority of Thailand, New Delhi Office. “India is a very important market for us.”
Tourism is one of Thailand’s key industries accounting for about 20% of total jobs and making up about 12% of the nation’s $500 billion economy. Srettha’s administration has set a goal of attracting 80 million tourists by 2027.
Visa-free travel
Visa-free travel means you can enter a country without getting a visa beforehand. This makes travel easier as it avoids complex visa processes and saves visa fees. Several countries have agreements with India allowing Indians to visit without lengthy procedures.
Typically, you only need a passport to pass through customs in visa-free countries. However, some countries may require additional documents like proof of onward travel. In certain places, you might also need to pay an airport or departure tax.
List of visa-free countries for Indian nationals
Angola
Visa-free: 30 days
Barbados
Visa-free: 90 days
Bhutan
Visa-free / 14 days
Dominica
Visa-free / 180 days
El Salvador
Visa-free: 90 days
Fiji
Visa-free / 120 days
Gambia
Visa-free: 90 days
Grenada
Visa-free: 90 days
Haiti
Visa-free: 90 days
Iran
Visa-free / 15 days
Jamaica
Visa-free
Kazakhstan
Visa-free / 14 days
Kiribati
Visa-free: 90 days
Macao
Visa-free: 30 days
Malaysia
Visa-free: 30 days
Mauritius
Visa-free: 90 days
Micronesia
Visa-free: 30 days
Nepal
Visa-free
Palestinian Territories
Visa-free
Rwanda
Visa-free: 30 days
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Visa-free: 90 days
Senegal
Visa-free: 90 days
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Visa-free: 90 days
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
Visa-free: 30 days
Thailand
Visa-free: 30 days
Trinidad and Tobago
Visa-free: 90 days
Vanuatu
Visa-free: 30 days
What are the entry requirements of visa-free countries for Indians?
A valid passport
Maximum duration of stay
Proof of return or onward ticket
Proof of sufficient funds
Proof of accommodation
Travel/Medical insurance
Criminal record check
Customs and declarations
Travel-without-passport countries for Indians
For Indian citizens, there are two neighbouring countries that do not require a passport for entry: Nepal and Bhutan. While no passport is required for entry, Indian citizens must carry valid identification documents such as an Aadhaar card, driving licence, or voter ID card while travelling to these countries.