The financial year is ending: Here is what you must do for your investments

The end of the financial year is a good time to review your investment portfolio. You can set right issues that could have crept into it over the past year and make a fresh start. One of the most important aspects of reviewing your portfolio is to check asset allocation. If it has gone out of whack, you need to set it right through rebalancing.

The equity markets have been on fire over the past year. Largecap funds have given a category average return of 42.5 per cent, midcap funds have given 55.6 per cent, and smallcap funds have given 54.7 per cent.



Even debt funds have performed reasonably well. Their returns range from 6.7 per cent to 9.1 per cent across various categories. Gold exchange-traded funds (a proxy for the returns of the yellow metal) have given 11.4 per cent on average.





ALSO READ: Street Signs: Shriram Finance and NTPC in spotlight, IPO blues, and more As a result of the run-up in the equity markets, many investors are likely to find that they have become overweight on equities. Furthermore, when they dig deeper into their portfolios, they might find that they have become overweight on mid and smallcap funds.

The skew that may have come about in their portfolios needs to be corrected through rebalancing.



Why is rebalancing important

Many investors are reluctant to rebalance their portfolios. They want to let the winners within their portfolios run, so that they can make the most of the bull run. However, this is fraught with risks.

Take a hypothetical example. Suppose that an investor has a portfolio with 50 per cent allocated to equities and 50 per cent to debt. Suppose that the investor has not rebalanced her portfolio for a long time. Due to this, the equity portion becomes 75 per cent of the portfolio and debt becomes 25 per cent.





Next, imagine that the equity market crashes by 20 per cent. If she had a 50 per cent allocation to equities, her portfolio would have suffered a drawdown of 10 per cent. But since the portfolio now has 75 per cent equities, this investor suffers a higher drawdown of 15 per cent. Thus, we see that risk goes up in a portfolio as its equity allocation increases. "The original asset allocation would have been set by the financial advisor considering the investor's risk appetite. If you allow the equity allocation to increase, your portfolio's risk profile may increase much beyond what you can tolerate," says Deepesh Raghaw, a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) registered investment advisor (RIA).



There is a second reason for rebalancing. To make profits, one needs to buy low and sell high. Most investors are bad at achieving this. Rebalancing forces you to sell an outperforming asset class and buy an underperforming asset class. This makes the buying and selling of assets rule-based and helps investors achieve the objective of buying low and selling high.

Three, when investors invest in an underperforming asset class, they get units of that asset class at a cheaper price. They enjoy a boost in return when the price of that asset class moves up. This results in what is known as a “rebalancing bonus” for the investor.



How to rebalance

There are three approaches to rebalancing. One, you may rebalance when the asset allocation has moved by a certain number of percentage points from the original level. For instance, an investor may decide that she will rebalance when her allocation to an asset class moves by 5 percentage points from the original level.

Two, one may rebalance on a specific date. This could be the start of the financial year, the start of the calendar year, one’s birthday, etc.

Three, an investor may follow a mix of both these approaches. For instance, she may rebalance on a specific date. But she may also rebalance during the year if she witnesses a huge run-up or a huge fall in a particular asset class.







Another aspect to heed is that one can rebalance the portfolio and bring it back to the original level either by selling a portion of the outperforming asset class or by buying more of the underperforming asset class. Experts increasingly suggest rebalancing by buying more of the underperforming asset class. "When you sell an asset class, it could give rise to tax incidence. In my view, investors must try and delay triggering taxation for as long as possible," says Avinash Luthria, a Sebi-RIA and founder, Fiduciaries.

However, taking this approach may not be possible if you are close to a goal. For instance, your child’s college education may be just three years away. “In that scenario, you would have no alternative but to book profits in equities and move the money to debt so that market volatility does not affect your child’s education goal,” says Ravi Saraogi, co-founder, Samasthiti Advisors.



Normally, investors should engage in proportionate selling of assets. If they are selling equities, they should sell largecaps, midcaps, and smallcaps proportionately. However, in a scenario where, say, midcaps and smallcaps have run up much more than largecaps (as has happened over the past year), they may have to sell more of midcaps and smallcaps.

Besides rebalancing by directing future systematic investment plans into the underperforming asset class, investors can also avoid taxation by rebalancing within the National Pension System (NPS). “This is because rebalancing within the NPS portfolio does not give rise to tax incidence,” says Raghaw. To be able to do this, however, the investor’s NPS portfolio would have to be substantial.