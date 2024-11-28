The travel bug is mutating: Event-driven gig journeys are the new thing

With increasing prosperity and rising levels of disposable income, Indian travellers are also diversifying their travel visions, the latest of which is the so-called ‘gig tripping’, or planning international travel around music concerts and sports events.

Data from EaseMyTrip reveals how this evolution in travel preferences has led to a 20% rise in bookings for destinations hosting major concerts and sporting events during November/December 2024.

“Around 40 per cent of Indian travellers are willing to fly short-haul for events, while 35 per cent are considering long-haul destinations,” says Nishant Pitti, CEO and co-founder of EaseMyTrip. “The trend extends beyond music to sports events, with 45% of Indian travelers showing interest in supporting their favorite teams overseas.”

A new way to see the world

According to him, Middle Eastern, European, and Southeast Asian nations have emerged as popular choices, offering convenient travel options. Industry forecasts indicate that 60 per cent of Indians plan to increase their event-based travel in 2025, reflecting a significant shift from traditional sightseeing to more immersive, community-driven experiences, Pitti added.

“Today’s new-age Indian traveler is confident, experimental, and empowered by rapidly growing purchasing power,” says Rajeev Kale, president and country head (Holidays, MICE, and Visa) at Thomas Cook (India) Limited. “Fueled by social media and the desire for brag-worthy experiences, like music and sports tourism are witnessing significant growth, becoming a cornerstone of our tourism strategy.”

These ‘gig trips’ are also mostly about travelling in groups, leading to people forming their own little communities around gig surfing.

“Interestingly, I find that the audience is totally different for sports and culture based travel – while sports-based travel groups are still very male dominated, the culture travel communities are far more women centric,” says Ramalingam Subramanian, president, Cox & Kings.

Interestingly, this phenomenon is not limited to major metros. "Music concerts and sporting events are becoming an exciting reason to travel and there is a growing interest from India’s tier 2 and tier 3 markets, such as Chandigarh, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, and Mysore,” says S.D. Nandakumar, president and country head (Holidays and Corporate Tours) at SOTC Travel Limited.

Easy visas, travel access a key driver

The demand for gig tripping is also fuelled by a combination of factors such as convenience, connectivity, and the desire for unique, memorable experiences. With easy visa policies and visa-free access to many destinations, event-led travel for major concerts and sporting events is growing rapidly.

South Africa is already working towards wooing tourists on the back of the 2027 Cricket World Cup. “It is worth noting that there is no visa fee for Indian nationals,” points out Neliswa Nkani, Hub Head – MEISEA, South African Tourism, adding that the only charge is the VFS logistics fee to process a visa.

“The demand for sports-cations is evolving rapidly; we anticipate continued growth driven by increasing disposable incomes and a desire for experiential travel. Our recent partnership with Cricket Australia for the Border-Gavaskar series which includes 5 test matches including the Boxing Day fixture at the MCG is on a sold-out basis. We are also witnessing a strong demand by our travellers to witness Formula 1 races in Abu Dhabi, Singapore, and Bahrain,” says Kale.

Aviation is another factor, with new flights being planned that offer direct connectivity between India and, say, Australia which is currently hosting the Border Gavaskar Test Series.

“The aviation links between India and Australia have never been stronger. (There has been a) Tripling of direct aviation capacity as compared to pre-Covid levels from 8 to 25 direct weekly flights, there are multiple options to fly to Australia, with a choice of direct and one-stop carriers,” says Tourism Australia Managing Director Phillipa Harrison. “India has long been a key market for Australian tourism and with arrivals from the country on the rise the Test series between our two nations presents the perfect opportunity to ramp up activity in the market.”

How to Plan Gig Trips

What is the best way to go gig tripping without overspending? Early planning emerges as the cornerstone for successful event-based international trips. Strategic timing of bookings, especially when made well in advance, helps secure better rates for flights and accommodations. “Working with established travel platforms provides crucial advantages, including access to competitive rates through bulk bookings and dedicated customer support,” advises EaseMyTrip’s Pitti.

What, Where, how much To maximize value, exploring accommodations slightly away from high-demand event venues while ensuring good connectivity is also easy on the wallet. The flexibility to modify travel dates and explore nearby airports often helps mitigate the impact of event-driven price surges. Additionally, bundling local experiences with event travel has proven beneficial.