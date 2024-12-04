Theme parks to digital nomads: Agoda reveals seven travel trends of 2025

Digital travel platform Agoda unveiled its 2025 Travel Trends survey on Tuesday, highlighting the key factors set to shape the travel landscape in Asia in the coming year. The survey reveals a strong focus on relaxation, family-oriented trips, and the excitement of discovering new destinations as primary motivations for travellers.

Seven key insights from Agoda’s 2025 Travel Trends survey:

The more the merrier: Traveling with family tops the list

For many travellers, family time equals quality time. More than a third of travellers (34%) plan to travel with family in 2025. Indonesians are the most fervent family travellers of all, with no less than 58% expecting to go on a multi-generational trip with loved ones. Indians follow closely with 30% opting for family trips. This trend is followed by couples (23%), and solo travellers (19%) in terms of most popular travel groupings across Asian travellers.

Easy does it: Relaxation is the top travel motivation, by far

Escaping from the hustle and bustle of daily life is by far the most important reason to travel, according to the survey. 75% of respondents cited relaxation as their most important travel motivation. For Indians, this is the leading travel motivation with 80% of the respondents expressing their desire for relaxation when on vacation. Regionally, visiting family and friends follows in second (38%), with cultural exploration in third (35%).

Computer says ‘yes’: Tech assisting in travel planning

Technology is playing a pivotal role in shaping travel plans. A substantial majority of travellers (80%) plan to use travel apps, while about one in eight (12%) are interested in virtual reality tours. Indian travellers appear to be most tech-savvy, with nine out of ten respondents claiming the use of travel apps when booking a trip.

Travel For Less: Journey more, spend smart

Budget considerations remain a key factor, with a significant portion of travellers (65%) planning to spend less than $250 (INR 21,073) per night on accommodation. 70% of Indian travellers consider budget availability to be the most important factor when planning a trip. But price is not a barrier to international travel - 87% of travellers expect to take the same number of trips or more compared to 2024, with most of those journeys crossing borders (52%).

In and Out of Office: Traveling on and off the clock

In addition to traditional business trips, which 28% of respondents expect to embark on, the survey also picked up on the emergence of digital nomads, borderless workers who work remotely. 1 in 25 expects to work remotely in 2025, with a focus on combining work and leisure, as more companies adopt flexible work arrangements. Most prospective digital nomads in the region are from the Philippines, where one in fourteen travellers expect to work while traveling.

#Inspiration: Many ways to discover new destinations

There’s nothing quite as exciting as exploring a place for the very first time. 84% of travellers expect to visit new destinations in 2025. Travel inspiration can come from many sources including personal interests and hobbies (71%), great value deals (56%), and recommendations from friends and family (33%). One in five (20%) gets their travel inspiration from social media. 28% of Indians consider loyalty programs and value deals an important factor when planning trips. This trend is reflective of the growing collaboration between banks, credit card companies, and travel platforms to offer better deals in the Indian market seen this year.

Life is a rollercoaster: Theme Parks are a reason to travel

Asia’s many theme parks - Disney in Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong, Lotte World in Seoul, Universal in Osaka and Singapore, Ferrari World in Abu Dabhi, to name a few – are a major draw for year-round tourism. Over one in eight travellers (13%) expect to travel specifically to visit a theme park in 2025. The UAE and Singapore are among the most popular destinations for Indians seeking thrilling theme park experiences. With attractions like rollercoasters and amusement rides, these destinations have captured the interest of Indian travellers, with over one in twenty planning trips specifically for theme park adventures.