Canada hikes temporary resident application fees: See how it affects you

Canada has increased fees for temporary resident applications, effective December 1, 2024. The change applies to individuals, including Indians, seeking to visit, work, or study in Canada or those renewing their temporary resident status.

In addition to fee hikes, the Canadian government is implementing massive reductions in immigration targets. The planned intake of new permanent residents is set to decrease from 485,000 in 2024 to 395,000 in 2025, with further reductions in subsequent years.

Moreover, to reduce the number of immigrants, Canada has launched a global online campaign warning asylum seekers about the stringent criteria for refugee claims.

Take a look at the updated fees, according to Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC):

The updated fees are as follows:

Authorisation to return to Canada: $479.75 or approximately Rs 40,624 (previously $459.55)

Inadmissibility on criminal grounds: $239.75 (previously $229.77)

Inadmissibility on serious criminal grounds: $1,199.00 (previously $1,148.87)

Restoration of student status: $389.75 (previously $379.00)

Restoration of visitor status: $239.75 (previously $229.00)

Restoration of worker status: $394.75 (previously $384.00)

Temporary resident permit: $239.75 (previously $229.77)

What happens if you paid the old fee?

Those who submitted an online application before the new fees came into effect will not be impacted. The IRCC confirms online submissions as soon as they are received, ensuring no additional payment is required.

For paper applications, timing matters. If the IRCC receives a paper application after the fee increase, it will generally accept the old fee provided:

< The application was complete.

< Payment for the old fee was made in full.

< The application was mailed before the increase took effect.

If the new fee exceeds the old one, applicants will be notified to pay the difference and must follow instructions to complete the additional payment.

Paying the difference

IRCC says that if you have been instructed to pay the fee difference:

1. Calculate the difference by subtracting the old fee from the new fee.

2. Sign into or create an IRCC account.

3. Use the “make an additional payment or pay other fees” option via the online payment tool.

4. Enter the calculated fee difference under “quantity.”

5. Obtain and submit the payment receipt as per IRCC’s request.

Changes to student visa regulations

In November 2024, new policies for the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) came into force. These include stricter language requirements and proof of proficiency for applicants.

Language benchmarks: English skills are assessed through Canadian Language Benchmarks (CLB), while French is evaluated using the Niveaux de compétence linguistique canadien (NCLC).

Accepted tests for English: CELPIP, IELTS, PTE Core.

Accepted tests for French: TEF Canada, TCF Canada.

Additionally, specific fields of study are now being prioritised for PGWP eligibility, although the IRCC has yet to release detailed guidance on the approved fields.

Tourist visa policy changes

In the same month, Canada shifted from issuing 10-year multiple-entry visas. Immigration officers now have more discretion in deciding the type and length of visas issued. This move may affect frequent travellers who previously relied on guaranteed long-term entry.