This Diwali, should you buy gold or stocks? What history and logic tell us

- Over the past year, gold has delivered massive returns of around 50%, driven by global trade uncertainty, rising debt levels, and central bank buying.
- In India, gold ETFs like GOLDBEES have generated nearly 55% returns in just one year — making gold one of the best-performing assets of 2025.
- Another truth investors often forget: the best-performing asset class in one year rarely repeats the next year.
- In most market cycles, gold shines during global or geopolitical crises, but tends to lag once equity markets recover.
- There have even been 3–4 year stretches where gold prices remained stagnant or fell, especially after a strong rally.
- After gold’s sharp rise over the last two years, it’s time to be cautious. Buying at these elevated levels could lead to disappointment if prices consolidate.
