PNB credit card festive offers: Save up to ₹25,000 on travel and shopping

Lender will give 27.5% discounts on gadgets, flights, hotels, shopping, food delivery till Dec

PNB, Punjab National Bank
PNB, Punjab National Bank (Photo: Shutterstock)
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 3:40 PM IST
Punjab National Bank (PNB) will run credit card offers October to December, enabling customers to save money when they spend on travel, shopping, lifestyle, and daily essentials.
 
The state-owned bank said offers will make festival spending more rewarding, whether you are booking flights, shopping online, or ordering food.
 

Key offers

Here’s a quick look at what PNB credit cardholders can expect:
 
Mobiles and electronics: Discounts ranging from 10 per cent to 27.5 per cent on purchases up to Rs 25,000 at Dell, Samsung, Sony, Realme, Croma and other companies.
 
Domestic flights: Flat 12–15 per cent instant discounts, capped at Rs 1,800.
 
International flights: Flat 10 per cent instant discount, up to Rs 7,500.
 
Hotels: Domestic hotel bookings can get PNB customers 15–20 per cent discounts (up to Rs 5,000). International hotels offer up to 15 per cent off (up to Rs 20,000).
 
Ecommerce: Flat 10 per cent off on purchases at Flipkart, Myntra and FirstCry, plus bonus savings up to Rs 1,250.
 
Food delivery and essentials: Zomato orders can earn a flat 10 per cent off (up to Rs 100), groceries get 7 per cent off (up to Rs 200), and utility bill payments via Paytm have a flat 10 per cent discount (up to Rs 150).
 
These offers are available with partner platforms including Goibibo, EaseMyTrip, MakeMyTrip, Cleartrip, Flipkart, Myntra, Zomato, Paytm, FirstCry, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.
 

Using festival deals

 
Plan ahead: Identify your major purchases for the season, such as travel bookings or gadgets, and check the applicable offers.
 
Compare offers: Not all offers work equally well for all products. Compare across platforms to ensure maximum benefit.
 
Check limits: Discounts have caps; make sure your transaction size aligns with the offer’s maximum benefit.
 
Read terms: Visit the official PNB offer page for full terms and conditions to avoid last-minute surprises.
 
For many consumers, festival season spending can strain budgets. Offers like these help soften the financial impact while giving a chance to access products and services at reduced costs. 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Credit CardBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

