EPFO launches slogan contest, offers Rs 21,000 prize: How to participate

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is running a contest inviting citizens to contribute a slogan in Hindi that reflects its mission of social security, trust and financial empowerment. The winner will get Rs 21,000.

What is the contest about?

The contest, organised in collaboration with MyGov, seeks to engage citizens in shaping EPFO’s public identity and increase awareness about its role as one of the world’s largest social security organisations.

The tagline should capture EPFO’s vision of:

Ensuring social security for all members

Empowering the workforce

Strengthening financial well-being

Rewards for winners

The contest offers attractive prizes:

First prize: Rs 21,000 and a certificate of appreciation

Second prize: Rs 11,000

Third Prize: Rs 5,100 All winners will also receive an invitation to EPFO’s foundation day at its head office, with travel and lodging provided as per government norms for certain officers. How to participate Participation is open to all Indian citizens. Here’s what you need to do: 1. Create a tagline in Hindi reflecting EPFO’s vision. 2. Submit your entry only via the MyGov platform at www.mygov.in. Ensure your entry adheres to the contest guidelines, only one submission per participant is allowed, and AI-generated content is prohibited.