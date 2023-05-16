Let us explain this issue with the help of an example. Suppose that Mr A (born on April 1, 1972) begins working on April 1, 2000. He will retire on March 31, 2030. His basic salary at the time of joining was Rs 15,000.

A reader named K K Kulshrestha recently pointed out that the calculations being shown in some media reports for the pension that will be paid out by the Employee Pension Scheme (EPS) are on the higher side. In reality, he says, the pension that will be paid out will be lower, as demonstrated by the pension calculator on the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s (PFO) website. Let us examine if his contention is indeed true.