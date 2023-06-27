Titanic sub tragedy: Only 2 insurance covers in India for adventure junkies



In 2018, a South Mumbai District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum dismissed an application against an insurance company, filed by a man who had sustained injuries in a hot air balloon crash, describing it as a “hazardous activity”. The company said that the person going for the ride knew that he/she is taking a “high risk of life”. Since then adventure tourism has exploded not just in India, but around the world, and the latest Titanic incident once again brings to light the risks associated with extreme tourism. If you are an adrenaline junkie that loves to plan your holidays around adventure sports and high-risk activities, the insurance industry in India won't really cover you due to the high risk of injuries and loss of life. While a few travel insurance plans do provide coverage for adventure sports , very few have an in-built cover in the overseas travel insurance plans.





No high-risk tourism insurance in India

Insurance companies offering travel insurance in India generally provide coverage for a range of risks, including medical emergencies, trip cancellations, lost baggage, and personal accidents. When it comes to adventure tourism or high-risk activities, the coverage provided by travel insurance policies may vary. Some insurance policies may include coverage for activities like trekking, mountaineering, river rafting, or other adventure sports. Adventure tourism is expected to bring in more than $1 trillion of revenue globally by 2030 according to the market research firm Grand View Research but in India there are only a handful of players that provide travel enthusiasts with an adventure travel policy.



Most insurers do not cover adventures activities including bungee jumping, paragliding, mountain climbing. Only a few companies, including Go Digit General Insurance and Bajaj Allianze cover adventure activities as a part of their basic policy but at a relatively higher premium. "Normally a travel insurance plan covers hospitalisation, medical evacuation, or a payout in case of death or disability. But claims can also be void if you’ve participated in a hazardous activity. If you’re in the market for such a cover, carefully read through the terms and conditions especially around exclusions," said Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar.



"In India, there is no specific category of insurance called “high-risk tourism insurance. However, various insurance policies may cover certain risks associated with adventure tourism or high-risk activities. These policies may fall under categories such as travel insurance, health insurance, or personal accident insurance. Bajaj Allianz is the only major insurer in India which provides an insurance policy specifically for adventure sports. The Bajaj Allianz insurance cover allows customers to pick a variety of covers including accident hospitalization and air ambulance evacuation," said Abhinay Sharma, Managing Partner, ASL Partners. “High-risk expedition of any kind is a permanent exclusion in travel insurance due to its hazardous nature. Many travel insurance policies have the benefit of adventure sports coverage which can be either built-in or opted for as an add-on. Insurers like Digit and Reliance already provide in-built coverage for adventure sports while some give it as an add-on, " said Manas Kapoor, Product Head – Travel Insurance, Policybazaar.com. Such plans pay for the medical expenses that may occur in case you get injured while participating in adventure sports during your trip.

What Bajaj Allianz’s Adventure Sports Add-on is all about



With Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, an individual has the option of an ‘add-on’ adventure sports cover along with the Global Personal Accident Plan. The primary objective behind introducing the policy was aimed at covering new-age risks associated with the changing lifestyle of Indian consumers. The policy is available for overseas trip considering the sports cover is aligned with the Global Personal Accident Plan.



However, there are a few caveats to this plan – "The add-on of adventure sports was introduced as a lump-sum policy to cover the risks associated with adventure sports. The cover plan was upto Rs 1 Crore to insure the death of the individual or any permanent disability that may occur while taking part in the adventure sport(s). Significantly, in addition to the ordinary life insurance cover, the adventure sports cover was primarily covering any permanent disability," said Suvigya Awasthy, Associate Partner, PSL Advocates & Solicitors.

b) The coverage is strictly for non-professional activities, i.e wherein the policyholder participates only for leisure. a)It does not offer coverage for partial disability or temporary injury, meaning losing a toe or a finger would not be covered by it. Even hospital bills do not come under the ambit of this policy. Coverage is only for total permanent disability.

d)It must be insured that adequate safety measures must be taken before a claim can be initiated. c)The activities must be performed under the supervision of a professional, otherwise the claim will be rejected.



Payment & Limitations e)It must be noted that this policy is strictly restricted to adventure sports activities undertaken domestically and does not include overseas adventure sports activities.

1.25 % - Rs 4,300 There are 3 options for the payouts available and according to the payout required, they vary as follows –

3.100% - Rs 17,200 2.50% - Rs 8,600





Is the add on worth it?

"The conundrum that arises here is that this amount is to be paid above and beyond the existing insurance plan. Put in simple terms, this means that if the policy holder has a Rs 1 crore sum insured where the base cover is for death, these amounts need to be paid above and beyond the existing premium. Another limitation is that even if the policy holder insures Rs 3 crores under a base policy, the maximum sum that can be availed in an adventure sport accident would be Rs 1 crore. Again, this plan does not give any coverage for temporary or partial disability," said Sharma. The add-on plan is related to your base cover. In the case of death or total disability, while participating in high-risk sports activities, you can opt for 25%, 50% or a 100% payout of the sum insured. Your premiums may vary accordingly. If your policy plan offers Rs. 1 crore sum insured where the base cover is only for death, then you need to pay an additional charge of Rs 4,300 for an adventure sports death for a 25% payout, an Rs. 8,600 for 50% payout and Rs. 17,200 for a 100% payout.







Point to note: Since no option is available in India at the moment other than this one offered by Bajaj Allianz, it makes sense to opt for it if the policyholder deems fit, since some protection is better than none at all. "However, there are many such insurance covers available abroad, hence if you are taking an international holiday, it is better to look for and compare alternatives there. The organisation facilitating the trip or sport can provide more details. Further, if you are only going to try one kind of adventure sport, then a standalone cover would suffice," according to PolicyBazaar. At a Rs 4,000 premium, Bajaj Allianz’s policy offers personal accident cover up to Rs 50 lakh, along with air ambulance and accident hospitalisation. Additionally, the policyholder gets EMI protection, where the company will pay EMIs of any personal loan the insured may have taken. Under Bajaj Allianz’s plan, the maximum payout is Rs 1 crore. "Additionally, adventure sports involve height, speed, specialized gear and a high level of physical exertion as described by Bajaj Allianz General Insurance itself. Therefore, the scope of policy appears to be extremely limited and constrained by factors that may not be present in all adventure sports. Certain specific activities such as bungee jumping, jet-skiing, deep-sea diving et al. may involve different elements of risk, the claim for insurance would be subjected to factors such as the extent of supervision of the trained professional, extent of injury suffered by the individual, available monetary pay-out etc. In some cases, subject to the terms and conditions of the insurance policy, the level of risk may also be defined to categorize the adventure sport in the category of high risk or not," said Awasthy.



Option 2 just provides a one day adventure activity cover



Two or more day-long activities, like treks, aren’t covered.



Read the fine print before purchasing your travel insurance policy Apart from Bajaj, Prem Watsa-backed Digit Insurance has an international travel insurance which provides a one-day adventure activity Cover. Under that, any hospitalisation or OPD treatment that occurs on account of ones participation in any recreational activities as a part of the tour will be covered, provided the duration of such activity does not exceed one day per activity. For E.g., Activities such as horseback riding, skydiving, scuba diving, surfing, skiing, bungee jumping, rock climbing, trekking, paragliding, etc are covered.



"For claims, one must be careful that adequate safety measures are undertaken before any mishap, and you have sufficient documents to prove that. Additionally, you should remember to check that the policy has a high enough coverage limit to protect you financially in the event of an accident. Before you purchase a policy, be sure to read the fine print so that you understand what is and is not covered," said Shetty. When purchasing your policy, you can specify particular adventure activities to check if it is covered.