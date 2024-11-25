Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Top 10 best and worst performing SIP mutual funds in the last one year

Top 10 best and worst performing SIP mutual funds in the last one year

Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund-Reg(G) topped the charts, delivering a remarkable 81% XIRR with a present value of Rs 15,983, making it the highest-performing scheme in the list.

Mutual funds (MFs) managed a record Rs 66.2 trillion in assets during the July-September quarter, marking a 12.3 per cent increase over the previous three-month period — the highest quarterly jump in MF assets in at least five years.
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 10:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As of October 31, 2024, mutual fund investors who followed a systematic investment plan (SIP) with a monthly contribution of Rs 12,000 have seen impressive returns, with certain schemes delivering XIRR (Extended Internal Rate of Return) well above 70% in the last one year. PS Wealth, the wealth management arm of Prabhudas Liladhar analysed the performance of various SIP mutual fund schemes over the period from November 2023 to October 2024 to paint a clear picture of the top-performing funds in the market.
 
Top Performers: Motilal Oswal Funds Stand Out
Motilal Oswal funds emerged as clear leaders in this year's SIP performance. The Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund-Reg(G) topped the charts, delivering a remarkable 81% XIRR with a present value of Rs 15,983, making it the highest-performing scheme in the list. Close on its heels was the Bandhan Small Cap Fund-Reg(G), with an XIRR of 76.9%, bringing its SIP value to Rs 15,798. The Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund-Reg(G) followed with an XIRR of 70.7% and a present value of Rs 15,516.9.
 
Other Motilal Oswal schemes also saw strong performances. For instance, the Motilal Oswal ELSS Tax Saver Fund-Reg(G), a tax-saving option, yielded an XIRR of 70.0%, bringing the SIP value to  Rs 15,486.5. Similarly, the Motilal Oswal Large & Midcap Fund-Reg(G) returned an XIRR of 68.9% and a present value of Rs 15,434. 
 
Mid and Small Cap Funds Shine
Several mid and small-cap funds also made it to the top 10 performers. The Invesco India Midcap Fund(G) showed a growth with an XIRR of 66.2%, resulting in a present SIP value of Rs15,310.2.  Small-cap focused funds such as the Motilal Oswal Small Cap Fund-Reg(G) and Invesco India Focused Fund-Reg(G) also performed well, with XIRRs of 64.8% and 63.7%, respectively.
 
The Bottom Performers

More From This Section

Beating insurance mis-selling by banks: Use e-banking, reduce branch visits

Immigration fraud: How Mohali man duped job seekers with fake visa promises

Schengen visa: Travel to Bulgaria and Romania could get easier by 2025

Dubai tourist visas for Indians: New rules you need to know before applying

Zerodha's Kamath proposes linking property prices to air, water quality

On the other hand, some funds underperformed significantly, with returns that were considerably lower than the market average. Samco Flexi Cap Fund-Reg(G), for example, saw a meager return of just 13.2% XIRR, leaving its SIP value at Rs 12,710.3. Other schemes like Samco ELSS Tax Saver Fund-Reg(G) (19.8% XIRR) and Union Focused Fund-Reg(G) (28.5% XIRR) also lagged behind, highlighting the varied performance of different fund categories. 
 
Mid-cap funds like the Taurus Mid Cap Fund-Reg(G) and ITI Large Cap Fund-Reg(G) also posted returns in the 29%-30% range, underperforming compared to the top funds. Despite this, some of the bottom performers, such as the Sundaram Large Cap Fund-Reg(G), adjusted for market fluctuations, delivered a respectable XIRR of 31.6%.
   
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

2024 Mutual Fund Performance: Top funds with best 1-yr returns revealed

MF trends: Net equity inflows hit all-time high in Oct 24; up 75% this year

How to make the most of your equity SIP investments? Decoding 7-5-3-1 rule

Top multi-asset funds to invest in: Ventura highlights best performers

48% of equity MFs outperform benchmarks in Sept 2024, small-cap funds lead

Topics :SIP Mutual funds

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 10:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story