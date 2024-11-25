Top 10 best and worst performing SIP mutual funds in the last one year

As of October 31, 2024, mutual fund investors who followed a systematic investment plan (SIP) with a monthly contribution of Rs 12,000 have seen impressive returns, with certain schemes delivering XIRR (Extended Internal Rate of Return) well above 70% in the last one year. PS Wealth, the wealth management arm of Prabhudas Liladhar analysed the performance of various SIP mutual fund schemes over the period from November 2023 to October 2024 to paint a clear picture of the top-performing funds in the market.

Top Performers: Motilal Oswal Funds Stand Out

Motilal Oswal funds emerged as clear leaders in this year's SIP performance. The Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund-Reg(G) topped the charts, delivering a remarkable 81% XIRR with a present value of Rs 15,983, making it the highest-performing scheme in the list. Close on its heels was the Bandhan Small Cap Fund-Reg(G), with an XIRR of 76.9%, bringing its SIP value to Rs 15,798. The Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund-Reg(G) followed with an XIRR of 70.7% and a present value of Rs 15,516.9.

Mid and Small Cap Funds Shine Several mid and small-cap funds also made it to the top 10 performers. The Invesco India Midcap Fund(G) showed a growth with an XIRR of 66.2%, resulting in a present SIP value of Rs15,310.2. Small-cap focused funds such as the Motilal Oswal Small Cap Fund-Reg(G) and Invesco India Focused Fund-Reg(G) also performed well, with XIRRs of 64.8% and 63.7%, respectively. Other Motilal Oswal schemes also saw strong performances. For instance, the Motilal Oswal ELSS Tax Saver Fund-Reg(G), a tax-saving option, yielded an XIRR of 70.0%, bringing the SIP value to Rs 15,486.5. Similarly, the Motilal Oswal Large & Midcap Fund-Reg(G) returned an XIRR of 68.9% and a present value of Rs 15,434.

The Bottom Performers

On the other hand, some funds underperformed significantly, with returns that were considerably lower than the market average. Samco Flexi Cap Fund-Reg(G), for example, saw a meager return of just 13.2% XIRR, leaving its SIP value at Rs 12,710.3. Other schemes like Samco ELSS Tax Saver Fund-Reg(G) (19.8% XIRR) and Union Focused Fund-Reg(G) (28.5% XIRR) also lagged behind, highlighting the varied performance of different fund categories.

Mid-cap funds like the Taurus Mid Cap Fund-Reg(G) and ITI Large Cap Fund-Reg(G) also posted returns in the 29%-30% range, underperforming compared to the top funds. Despite this, some of the bottom performers, such as the Sundaram Large Cap Fund-Reg(G), adjusted for market fluctuations, delivered a respectable XIRR of 31.6%.