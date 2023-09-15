Top 10 business ideas with low investment in rural areas, villages in India

The best way to get rid of all your financial problems is to set up a profitable business. Starting a business is never easy, and it becomes even tougher for rural people.

The lack of proper infrastructure and resources makes it complicated for rural people to set up businesses. However, there are some business ideas with low investment in rural areas to start your business.

Top 10 business ideas with low investment in rural areas Grocery store A grocery store is a basic necessity in any community, and it can be a great business opportunity in a rural area as well. You can start small by selling essential items like food, toiletries, and household supplies. As your business grows, you can expand your inventory to include more products. All you need is a space to run your store and early investment to buy things, and you are ready.

Farming

Farming is a traditional business that is still very feasible in many rural areas. You can choose to focus on a specific crop, or you can diversify your operations. If you're new to farming, there are many government programs and resources available to help you get started. The government even gives loans to farmers at very low rates to buy accessories or fertilisers.

Small-scale manufacturing

If you have a skill or talent, you can start a small-scale manufacturing business. This could involve anything from making candles to handcrafting furniture. There are many low-cost ways to set up your manufacturing business, and you can often sell your products online or at local markets.

Tourism

If your rural area is located in a scenic or historical area, you can start a tourism business. This could involve offering guided tours, renting out accommodations, or selling mementoes. Tourism can be a great way to boost the local economy and create jobs. Setting up this business isn't much complicated, and if you can start with small and then expand your tourism services eventually.

Education

There is always a demand for education, even in rural areas. You can start a tutoring business, teach online courses, or even start your own school if you have the required investment amount. If you have a passion for teaching, this could be a great way to make a difference in your community. Start with a bunch of students and then expand your institute to different rural areas.

Transportation

If you have a car or truck, you can start a transportation business in rural areas. This could involve providing taxi or delivery services or even offering school bus transportation services. Transportation businesses can be very profitable, especially in rural areas, where public transportation service is limited.

Repair services

There is always a need for repair services in rural areas. You can start a business fixing appliances, cars, or even furniture based on your knowledge. If you have the skills and tools, this could be a great way to make money. You just have to open a repair shop, where anyone with defective appliances can reach out to you.

Selling buffalo Milk

One of the most popular and profitable business ideas in rural areas is selling buffalo milk. Buffalo milk is highly valuable and with proper care and sufficient nutrition, one can have high-quality milk to sell to their customers. If you are good at planting and milking buffaloes, then it is certainly for you. Even if you struggle with the milking part, you can hire skilled dairy labourers for the task.

Candle Making

Candles are high in demand as electricity shortage is still normal in rural areas. Nowadays, people even start candles for decorating purposes. Hence, it is possible to begin a candle-making business on a small scale. One can set up a candle-making business with little investment. Even women can also operate this business successfully by supplying the neighbourhood stores.

Setting up a Mill

Another great small business idea is to set up a mill in a village. Most people grow different grains like wheat, oats, rice, corn and barley. Farmers rely on mills in the city to process their products, they are even forced to pay for labour and shipping. Consequently, you can set up a mill in the village and eliminate farmer's need to go to the town.