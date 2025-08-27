Invest to boost portfolio resilience amid current bout of uncertainty

Is the current volatility in the stock market straining your nerves? Quality-themed funds, which aim to deliver steady long-term returns while limiting downside in turbulent markets, may be worth considering.

Earlier this year, two actively managed quality funds — ICICI Prudential Quality Fund and White Oak Capital Quality Equity Fund — were rolled out. The new fund offer of Axis Nifty500 Qua­lity 50 Index Fund recently opened for subscription. “In

tod­ay’s environment of macroeconomic uncertainty, investors are seeking investment solutions that offer exposure to companies with durable business models and enduring competitive advantages,” says Vikash Wadekar, head – passive business, Axis Mutual Fund.

What sets them apart High-quality companies typically show durable business strengths — strong brands, sustainable moats, resilience amid slowdowns, and robust corporate governance. “The quality factor focuses on companies with strong fundamentals, the ability to generate consistent earnings, and withstand economic stress. Common selection parameters include high return on equity (RoE), low debt-to-equity ratio, relatively stable earnings growth, and strong free cash flow. They also typically possess sustainable competitive advantages and good governance,” says Ramesh Mantri, chief investment officer (CIO), WhiteOak Capital Asset Management Company (AMC). Such businesses command premium valuations due to their high visibility of future earnings. Investors can access them through index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking indices such as Nifty100 Quality 30, Nifty500 Quality 50, and Nifty Midcap150 Quality 50, and also via active funds.

Short-term lag, long-term promise ALSO READ: India should continue with its flexible inflation targeting framework The quality factor has lagged in recent years. The Nifty 500 Index lost 3.37 per cent in the year ended August 26, 2025, while the Nifty 500 Quality 50 Index fell 8.68 per cent. However, experts remain optimistic. “Although quality funds have underperformed over the past year, they remain a suitable investment option for long-term investors as they can offer stability amid market volatility,” says Wadekar. “High-quality companies generally deliver steady earnings across cycles. Over the long term, this consistent compounding tends to outpace short-term factor rotations,” says Mantri. Quality funds tend to be less volatile in bear phases. “The quality focus provides stability to an investor’s portfolio, especially during bear markets when such funds tend to be less volatile,” says S Sridharan, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Wallet Wealth. Mantri adds

that they display greater resilience during periods of economic uncertainty. Underperform during bull runs The quality strategy also has a few drawbacks. “Quality funds usu­ally underperform during bull markets driven by cyclical or spe­culative stocks. Also, since quality companies often trade at a premium, investors may end up paying high valuations. In addition, these funds tend to focus on a narrow set of quality largecap companies, creating co­n­centration risk,” says Sridharan. How to invest Experts recommend long-term, staggered allocation. “Invest with a long-term horizon of five years or more. A staggered investment approach (using a systematic investment plan or a systematic transfer plan) can help investors benefit from this opportunity while reducing timing risk. An allocation of around 10 per cent of the overall portfolio can be considered, provided the overlap with existing holdings does not exceed 20–30 per cent,” says Sridharan.