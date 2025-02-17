UAE expands visa-on-arrival for Indians, includes visas from 6 more nations

Indian passport holders living in more countries can now benefit from the UAE’s expanded visa-on-arrival scheme, which took effect on February 13, 2025.

The updated policy allows Indian nationals with valid visas, residence permits or Green Cards from six additional countries—Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, and South Korea—to obtain a visa upon arrival in the UAE, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

This applies at all UAE entry points, including Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central. It builds on a 2024 policy that granted visa-on-arrival access to Indian nationals holding valid:

< a visit visa issued by the US or

< a green card issued by the US or

< a residence visa issued by the UK or

< a residence visa issued by the EU

< visas or the green card with a validity of at least six months from the date of arrival into the UAE

Who is eligible?

Indian passport holders from eligible countries can receive a visa on arrival, provided:

< Their passport is valid for at least six months.

< They hold a valid visa, residence permit, or Green Card from one of the approved countries.

< They pay the applicable visa fee as per UAE regulations.

A 14-day entry visa costs Dh100 (Rs 2,400), with an option to extend for another 14 days at Dh250 (Rs 5,900).

A 60-day visa is available for Dh250.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP), said the policy reflects the strategic partnership between the UAE and India.

“The visa-on-arrival facility for Indian nationals with visas from certain countries makes travel smoother and creates new opportunities for them and their families in the UAE,” said Al Khaili told Gulf News.

The initiative is also expected to attract professionals, entrepreneurs, and tourists, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a major global hub for business and travel.

In addition to the visa-on-arrival expansion, India has signed visa exemption agreements with several countries, including the UAE, for holders of diplomatic and official passports, allowing stays of up to 90 days without a visa.

India continues to be a major source of tourists for Dubai. In 2023, the city recorded a 25% increase in Indian visitors compared to pre-pandemic levels, with 2.46 million overnight stays. This surge reinforced India’s position as Dubai's leading tourism market, according to a report from Dubai's department of economy and tourism in February 2023.