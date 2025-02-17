UK study visas: Applications up 13% in January 2025, first rise in a year

The number of study-related visa applications to the United Kingdom has increased for the first time in more than a year, according to Home Office data. Officials report a 13 per cent rise in sponsored study visa applications in January 2025 compared to the same month in 2024, with 28,700 applications submitted. This also marks a seven per cent increase over January 2023 levels.

This is the first time since October 2023 that the UK has recorded a year-on-year monthly rise in study visa applications. However, the overall numbers remain lower than in previous years.

Impact of restrictions on dependants

The increase in student visa applications follows a period of decline triggered by policy changes introduced in January 2024, which prevent most family members of international students from joining them in the UK. Dependants are now only allowed for students enrolled in postgraduate research programmes.

While student visa applications have gone up, applications from dependants remain low:

2,300 dependant visa applications in January 2025

3,400 in January 2024

17,500 in January 2023

The overall drop is even more pronounced over the past 12 months. In the year leading to January 2025, the number of study visa applications fell by 13 per cent, with a total of 411,100 submitted. Dependants’ applications saw a sharper drop of 84 per cent in the same period.

The ban on most student dependants was introduced by the Conservative government under former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in January 2024. The Labour government, in power since July 2024, has kept the restriction in place, despite concerns from universities about its financial impact.

Indian students in the UK

Indian nationals remain a key group among international students applying to the UK. In the year ending September 2024, the UK issued 103,995 sponsored study visas to Indian students. This made up 23 per cent of all study visas granted but was a 31 per cent drop compared to the previous year.

Officials attribute this decline in part to the policy restricting dependants, which led to a 69 per cent fall in visas issued to student family members during that period. These figures cover the year ending September 2024. The full data for the 2024–2025 academic year will be available once the UK government publishes its annual report.

While the number of students applying for the UK increased, concerns may arise with the new financial requirements. Now, students will need to show evidence of sufficient funds for living expenses:

— £1,483 (Rs 1.5 lakh) per month for courses in London.

— £1,136 per month for courses outside London.

For a one-year master’s programme, this amounts to a total of £13,347 (Rs 14 lakh) in London and £10,224 outside London, covering nine months of expenses. These funds must be held for a minimum of 28 consecutive days before submitting a visa application.

Currently, the living expense requirements stand at £1,334 per month for London and £1,023 per month for other regions. Students already residing in the UK and applicants from specific countries are exempt from these updated requirements.