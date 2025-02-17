UK skilled worker visa has interesting roles like canine beauticians & DJ

Recent analysis of the UK's skilled worker visa programme has revealed some unexpected roles that qualify, including canine beauticians, DJs, and even costume interpreters. The list also features jobs like pilates instructors and air travel assistants.

The analysis, conducted by Robert McNeil, a researcher at the University of Oxford's Centre on Migration, Policy and Society, highlights the somewhat surprising outcomes of post-Brexit policy changes. According to The Guardian, McNeil's findings show an eclectic mix of roles now eligible for skilled worker visas.

What is UK's skilled worker visa programme

A Skilled Worker visa allows you to come to or stay in the UK to do an eligible job with an approved employer. The visa is open to individuals who attain 70 points by meeting specific eligibility requirements such as skill and salary level, English language ability, and a qualifying job offer from a UK employer with a valid sponsorship licence.

Between 2021 and March 2024, a total of 334 skilled worker visas were granted for occupations in animal care services, including roles like dog groomers, dog walkers, kennel assistants, and veterinary nursing assistants. In the same timeframe, 167 visas were issued to fitness and wellness instructors, such as pilates and yoga teachers, along with lifestyle coaches.

According to the report, “costume interpreters”, who wear period dress to greet visitors at museums, were also on the list of eligible occupations. The list also features jobs like air travel assistants, covering cabin crew and baggage handling staff.

McNeil noted, “When people think of middle-skilled jobs, they often associate them with roles like plumbers, bricklayers, or engineering technicians. However, defining what qualifies as middle-skilled isn’t simple.” He added, “Some of the results are quite unexpected.”

The list of “middle-skilled” jobs also includes positions like “air travel assistants,” such as cabin crew and baggage check staff at airports. In the year ending March 2024, 869 visas were granted for these roles. Other roles on the list include cemetery managers, homeopaths, and cycling instructors.

The government has faced increasing pressure to tackle net migration, which reached a record high of 906,000 in 2023. Ministers have promised to implement stricter visa regulations and reduce the overall migration figures. Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has recently accused the Conservative government of running an “open borders experiment” and is initiating an immigration policy push in response to political pressure from Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party.

“We are grateful for the work skilled international professionals do in the UK. However, it is clear that we must end reliance on overseas labour and boost economic growth. That’s why, under our Plan for Change, we will publish a white paper to set out a comprehensive plan to restore order to the broken immigration system, as we aim to link our immigration, skills and visa systems to boost the domestic workforce.” a government spokesperson said to The Guardian when asked about the response to McNeil’s findings.