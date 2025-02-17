Former cricketer Zaheer Khan, wife buy flat in Lower Parel for Rs 11 crore

Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan, along with his wife, actress Sagarika Ghatge, and her brother, Shivjeet Ghatge, has purchased a luxury apartment in Lower Parel, Mumbai, for Rs 11 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) https://igrmaharashtra.gov.in. The transaction was registered in February 2025.

The property acquired by the trio is located in Indiabulls Sky, developed by Equinox India Developments Limited. As per RERA, it is a ready-to-move-in residential project spread across 3 acres, offering 3, 4, 5, and 6 BHK apartments. According to the IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the apartment spans a carpet area of 2,158 sq. ft. (200.47 sq. m) and a built-up area of 240.58 sq. m (2,590 sq. ft.) and comes with three car parking spaces. The deal incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs 66 lakh and a registration charge of Rs 30,000.

According to Square Yards' Project Data Intelligence, two transactions amounting to a gross transaction value of Rs 23 crore were registered with IGR in Indiabulls Sky between February 2024 and January 2025. Currently, the average resale property price in the project stands at Rs. 49,096 per sq. ft.

Lower Parel, one of Mumbai’s prime residential and commercial hubs, offers premium living spaces with seamless connectivity to business districts such as Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Nariman Point. Bollywood stars like Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, and writer Amish Tripathi, have also purchased properties in Lower Parel, as per Square Yards' analysis of IGR property registration documents.

Zaheer Khan is a former Indian cricketer who represented the national team across all formats from 2000 to 2014. He was part of the Indian squad that shared the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy and played a crucial role in India's victory at the 2011 Cricket World Cup. In recognition of his contributions to Indian sports, he was honored with the Arjuna Award, the country’s second-highest sporting accolade, in 2011. Zaheer announced his retirement from international and first-class cricket in October 2015. In 2017, he married Sagarika Ghatge, an Indian actress, model, and former national-level hockey player.