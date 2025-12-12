Unable to report foreign assets in revising tax returns? Here is what to do

Some taxpayers who filed their returns early in the assessment cycle and are now trying to update the information to report foreign assets and income face an issue: The forms for revised returns do not have such sections. The Income Tax Department, in a post on X, explained the issue and what taxpayers should do.

Why foreign asset schedules are missing

If an Income Tax return was originally filed using ITR-1 or ITR-4, you will not be able to see Schedule FA (Foreign Assets), Schedule FSI (Foreign Source Income) or Schedule TR (Tax Relief) while revising information. The forms do not include the sections required for reporting foreign holdings.

The problem is relevant for those who have: Overseas bank accounts

Foreign investments or financial interests

Immovable property abroad

Income from any foreign source Such assets or income streams cannot be disclosed in ITR-1 or ITR-4, which is why the schedules are absent when attempting to revise returns. What the Income Tax Department said In its post, the department noted that taxpayers who cannot find Schedule FA, FSI or TR during revision are “using the wrong form for reporting foreign assets/income”. It advised taxpayers to: -Switch to the correct ITR form while revising, -Report all foreign income and assets accurately, and

Ensure compliance before December 31, 2025, the last date for filing a revised return for AY 2025–26. ALSO READ | New ITR forms under 2025 Income Tax Act to be notified before FY28: Govt The post was issued as part of the NUDGE 2.0 campaign, which encourages taxpayers to check their disclosures and correct any gaps. Which ITR form you must use now To report foreign assets or foreign-sourced income, the revised return must be filed using: ITR-2: For individuals without business or professional income, or ITR-3: For individuals who do have business or professional income.