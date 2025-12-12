Interest rates on bank fixed deposits (FD), the preferred savings option of millions, range widely in mid-December, according to data compiled by Paisabazaar.com.

Rates range from around 5 per cent to 8 per cent at the upper end, marking the lowest and highest slabs. The spread reflects the pricing strategies of various banks.

Small finance banks’ FD rates

Small finance banks (SFBs) continue to quote the most competitive slabs, particularly on specific tenures.

• Jana Small Finance Bank and Suryoday Small Finance Bank offer 8 per cent interest on five-year deposits.

• Slice Small Finance Bank quotes 7.75 per cent for a narrowly defined 18-month window.

• Equitas, Shivalik, Utkarsh, and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank’s rates ranging from 7.3 per cent to 7.5 per cent. • Shorter-term buckets, such as one-year or three-year tenures, often fall in the 7–7.5 per cent range across several SFBs. The rates make small finance banks among the most attractive options for depositors seeking higher yields within the regulated banking system. Private-sector banks’ FD rates Private-sector banks offer mid-range rates, with their highest slabs typically between 6.6 per cent and 7.2 per cent. • RBL Bank, DCB Bank, and Bandhan Bank quote top rates close to 7.2 per cent.

• IDFC First Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Jammu & Kashmir Bank offer maximum slabs around 7 per cent. • Larger lenders, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, cap their highest rates at 6.6–6.7 per cent, with one-year deposits around 6.25–6.45 per cent. These options may appeal to depositors looking for well-established institutions with moderate returns. Public-sector banks’ FD rates Public-sector banks generally offer lower peak slabs, mostly in the 6.3–6.7 per cent bracket. • Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, and Tamilnad Mercantile Bank list top rates of 6.7 per cent. • Large companies, such as State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India, offer highest slabs around 6.3–6.6 per cent, with one-year buckets of 6.2–6.3 per cent.