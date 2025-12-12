Small finance banks’ FD rates
Private-sector banks’ FD rates
Public-sector banks’ FD rates
Foreign banks offer narrower choices
Latest FD rates chart of Dec 2025
|Bank Fixed Deposit Rates
|
Bank Name
|Interest Rates (p.a.)
|Highest slab
|
1-year
|
3-year
|
5-year
|%
|Tenure
|SMALL FINANCE BANKS
|AU Small Finance Bank
|7.10
|2 years 1 day to 3 years
|6.35
|7.10
|6.75
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|7.30
|888 days
|7.00
|7.00
|7.00
|ESAF Small Finance Bank
|7.60
|444 days
|4.75
|6.00
|5.75
|Jana Small Finance Bank
|8.00
|5 years
|7.25
|7.50
|8.00
|Shivalik Small Finance Bank
|7.30
|18 months to 24 months
|6.00
|7.00
|6.50
|slice Small Finance Bank
|7.75
|18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days
|6.25
|7.50
|7.00
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|8.00
|5 years
|7.25
|7.25
|8.00
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|7.45
|2 years
|7.25
|7.20
|7.20
|Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
|7.50
|2 years to 3 years
|6.00
|7.50
|7.00
|PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS
|Axis Bank
|6.60
|15 months to 10 years
|6.25
|6.60
|6.60
|Bandhan Bank
|7.20
|2 years to less than 3 years
|7.00
|7.00
|5.85
|City Union Bank
|6.75
|365 days
|6.75
|6.65
|6.25
|CSB Bank
|7.00
|13 months
|5.00
|5.75
|5.75
|DBS Bank
|6.60
|376 days to 600 days
|6.30
|6.40
|6.25
|DCB Bank
|7.20
|37 months to 38 months
|6.90
|7.00
|7.00
|Federal Bank
|6.70
|36 months
|6.25
|6.70
|6.50
|HDFC Bank
|6.60
|18 months to less than 21 months
|6.25
|6.45
|6.40
|ICICI Bank
|6.60
|2 years 1 day to 10 years
|6.25
|6.60
|6.60
|IDFC FIRST Bank
|7.00
|450 days to 5 years
|6.30
|7.00
|7.00
|IndusInd Bank
|7.00
|1 year 6 months to less than 1 year 7 months
|6.75
|6.90
|6.65
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|7.00
|888 days
|6.50
|6.75
|6.50
|Karur Vysya Bank
|6.80
|400 days
|6.55
|6.55
|6.55
|Karnataka Bank
|6.65
|555 days
|6.50
|6.15
|6.15
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|6.70
|391 days to less than 2 years
|6.25
|6.40
|6.25
|RBL Bank
|7.20
|18 months to 3 years
|7.00
|7.20
|6.70
|SBM Bank India
|7.10
|Above 15 months to 3 years 2 days
|7.00
|7.10
|7.00
|South Indian Bank
|6.60
|1 year
|6.60
|6.20
|5.70
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|6.90
|400 days (TMB400)
|6.80
|6.60
|6.60
|YES Bank
|7.00
|18 months 1 day to less than 5 years
|6.65
|7.00
|6.75
|PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS
|Bank of Baroda
|6.60
|444 days – BoB Square Drive Deposit Scheme
|6.25
|6.50
|6.40
|Bank of India
|6.70
|450 days - Star Swarnim
|6.25
|6.25
|6.00
|Bank of Maharashtra
|6.60
|500 days
|6.20
|5.25
|5.00
|Canara Bank
|6.15
|555 days
|5.90
|5.90
|5.90
|Central Bank of India
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app