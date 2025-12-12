Senior citizens get some of the most attractive fixed deposit (FD) rates, with private and small finance banks offering yields of 7.5–8.1 per cent for select tenures. Data from Paisabazaar.com shows that while large banks held rates steady in mid-December, smaller lenders remain the preferred option for maximising returns.

Small finance banks’ senior citizen FD rates

Small finance banks (SFBs) offer the best FD rates to senior citizens, with multiple institutions offering 7.75–8.10 per cent for specific tenure buckets.

Top SFB rates

• ESAF Small Finance Bank offers the highest senior citizen rate of 8.10 per cent for a 444-day tenure.

• Jana Small Finance Bank, Suryoday SFB, and Utkarsh SFB follow with peak rates of 8.00 per cent. • Equitas SFB and Shivalik SFB also offer competitive peak yields of 7.80 per cent. ALSO READ: Mid-Dec bank fixed deposit rates at 5% to 8%: Check best offers here These high-yield options are particularly attractive for retirees seeking predictable income, although investors should consider the risk profile of smaller banks before opting for longer tenures. Private banks’ FD rates Senior citizens looking for balance between yield and institutional stability may find favourable choices among private sector banks. Noteworthy private bank offers

• YES Bank: Up to 7.75 per cent for tenures of three to under five years. • Bandhan Bank and RBL Bank: Up to 7.70 per cent. • ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank: From 7.10 and 7.35 per cent on select tenures. Some private banks also provide additional incentives for super senior citizens (typically aged 80 and above). For instance, RBL Bank offers an additional 0.25 per cent across all tenures, while City Union Bank provides a 0.10 per cent premium for select periods. Public-sector banks’ rates Public sector banks continue to offer modest but steady FD returns. The highest rates in this segment hover around 7.10–7.20 per cent.

• Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, and Punjab & Sind Bank peak at around 7.20 per cent for specific schemes. • State Bank of India offers a maximum of 7.10 per cent for its 444-day Amrit Vrishti deposit for senior citizens. • Many PSUs provide additional interest, typically 0.10–0.30 per cent, for senior and super senior depositors, enhancing returns for longer tenures. Foreign banks’ FD rates Foreign banks remain at the bottom of the FD rate spectrum. • Deutsche Bank offers up to 7.00 per cent, • Standard Chartered peaks at 7.10 per cent, • HSBC continues to offer modest rates of 6.00 per cent for senior citizens.