Small finance banks’ senior citizen FD rates
Private banks’ FD rates
Public-sector banks’ rates
Foreign banks’ FD rates
Latest senior citizne FD rates in December
|Senior Citizen FD Table
|
Bank Name
|Interest Rates (p.a.)
|
Additional rates offered to Super Senior Citizen* (over and above to senior citizen rates)
|Highest slab
|
1-year
|
3-year
|
5-year
|
10-year
|%
|Tenure
|SMALL FINANCE BANKS
|AU Small Finance Bank
|7.60
|2 years 1 day to 3 years
|6.85
|7.60
|7.25
|7.25
|---
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|7.80
|888 days
|7.50
|7.50
|7.50
|7.50
|---
|ESAF Small Finance Bank
|8.10
|444 days
|5.25
|6.50
|6.25
|6.25
|---
|Jana Small Finance Bank
|8.00
|Above 2 years to 3 years; 5 years
|7.75
|8.00
|8.00
|7.00
|---
|Shivalik Small Finance Bank
|7.80
|18 months to 24 months
|6.50
|7.50
|7.00
|6.75
|---
|slice Small Finance Bank
|7.75
|18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days
|6.50
|7.50
|7.25
|6.75
|---
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|8.00
|5 years
|7.45
|7.45
|8.00
|7.45
|---
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|7.95
|2 years
|7.75
|7.70
|7.70
|7.00
|---
|Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
|8.00
|2 years to 3 years
|6.50
|8.00
|7.50
|7.25
|---
|PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS
|Axis Bank
|7.35
|5 years to 10 years
|6.75
|7.10
|7.35
|7.35
|---
|Bandhan Bank
|7.70
|2 years to less than 3 years
|7.50
|7.50
|6.60
|6.60
|---
|City Union Bank
|7.00
|365 days
|7.00
|6.90
|6.50
|6.50
|0.10% on 365 days to 3 years tenure
|CSB Bank
|7.30
|13 months
|5.30
|6.05
|6.05
|6.30
|---
|DBS Bank
|7.10
|376 days to 600 days
|6.80
|6.90
|6.75
|6.75
|---
|DCB Bank
|7.70
|37 months to 38 months
|7.15
|7.25
|7.25
|7.25
|0.05% on tenures of 37 months to 38 months**
|Federal Bank
|7.20
|36 months
|6.75
|7.20
|7.00
|7.00
|---
|HDFC Bank
|7.10
|18 months to less than 21 months
|6.75
|6.95
|6.90
|6.65
|---
|ICICI Bank
|7.20
|2 years 1 day to 5 years
|6.75
|7.20
|7.20
|7.10
|---
|IDFC FIRST Bank
|7.50
|450 days to 5 years
|6.80
|7.50
|7.50
|6.50
|---
|IndusInd Bank
|7.50
|1 year 6 months to less than 1 year 7 months
|7.25
|7.40
|7.15
|7.00
|---
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|7.50
|888 days
|7.00
|7.25
|7.00
|7.00
|0.25% on all tenures
|Karur Vysya Bank
|7.20
|400 days
|6.95
|6.95
|6.95
|6.65
|---
|Karnataka Bank
|7.05
|555 days
|6.90
|6.55
|6.55
|5.90
|---
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|7.20
|391 days to less than 2 years
|6.75
|6.90
|6.75
|6.75
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app