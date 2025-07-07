Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Up to 8.80% FD rates for senior citizens in July: Top picks

Up to 8.80% FD rates for senior citizens in July: Top picks

Senior citizens can secure higher returns this July with fixed deposit rates as high as 8.80% from small finance banks

A snapshot of FD rates offered by small finance banks and others
Amit Kumar New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 6:14 PM IST
With interest rates holding steady in July 2025, senior citizens looking for safe investment options can still find attractive fixed deposit (FD) schemes. Data from Paisabazaar.com shows that small finance banks are leading the pack, offering rates as high as 8.80 per cent per annum. However, private and public sector banks continue to draw risk-averse investors with their comparatively lower but stable returns.
 

Small finance banks lead with 8.80 per cent

For seniors chasing higher yields, small finance banks remain a top choice. Suryoday Small Finance Bank is offering the highest rate at 8.80 per cent for tenures above 30 months up to three years. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is close behind at 8.75 per cent for deposits between two and three years, while Equitas and Jana Small Finance Banks are also attractive at 8.20-8.25 per cent on select tenures.
   
Following is a table of Small Finance Banks’ offerings and tenures
   
Senior Citizen FD Table
Bank Name
 Interest Rates (p.a.)
Highest slab
1-year tenure (%)
3-year tenure (%)
5-year tenure (%)
10-year tenure (%)
% Tenure
SMALL FINANCE BANKS
AU Small Finance Bank 7.75 2 years 1 day to 3 years 7.00 7.75 7.25 7.25
Equitas Small Finance Bank 8.20 888 days 7.75 7.75 7.50 7.50
ESAF Small Finance Bank 8.10 444 days 5.25 6.50 6.25 6.25
Jana Small Finance Bank 8.25 Above 1 year to 3 years 8.00 8.25 8.20 7.00
slice Small Finance Bank 8.50 18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days 7.00 8.25 8.25 6.75
Suryoday Small Finance Bank 8.80 Above 30 months to 3 years 8.30 8.80 8.40 7.65
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 8.25 2 years 8.15 7.70 7.70 7.00
Unity Small Finance Bank 8.25 1001 days 7.00 7.75 7.75 7.50
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 8.75 2 years to 3 years 6.75 8.75 8.25 7.75
 

Private banks offer balance of returns and safety

Among private sector banks, Bandhan Bank offers one of the highest senior citizen rates at 7.90 per cent for deposits between two and three years. RBL Bank and SBM Bank India follow closely with 7.80 per cent and
 
8.25 per cent respectively on select slabs.
 
HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank are providing up to 7.10 per cent, while Axis Bank offers 7.25 per cent for 5–10 year tenures. Though these rates are lower than small banks, private lenders offer more comfort to depositors concerned about credit ratings.
 
Following is a table of Private Sector Banks’ offerings and tenures
 
Senior Citizen FD Table
Bank Name
 Interest Rates (p.a.)
Highest slab
1-year tenure (%)
3-year tenure (%)
5-year tenure (%)
10-year tenure (%)
% Tenure
PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS
Axis Bank 7.25 5 years to 10 years 6.75 7.00 7.25 7.25
Bandhan Bank 7.90 2 years to less than 3 years 7.75 7.75 6.60 6.60
City Union Bank 7.00 365 days 7.00 6.90 6.50 6.50
CSB Bank 7.90 13 months 5.50 6.25 6.25 6.50
DBS Bank 7.15 376 days to 600 days 6.90 6.95 6.80 6.80
DCB Bank 7.90 25 months to 26 months 7.25 7.25 7.25 7.25
Federal Bank 7.35 444 days 7.00 7.20 7.00 7.00
HDFC Bank 7.10 18 months to less than 21 months 6.75 6.95 6.90 6.65
ICICI Bank 7.10 2 years 1 day to 10 years 6.75 7.10 7.10 7.10
IDFC FIRST Bank 7.25 2 years 1 day to 5 years 6.75 7.25 7.25 6.50
IndusInd Bank 7.75 1 year 1 month to 2 years 7.50 7.50 7.40 7.25
Jammu & Kashmir Bank 7.80 888 days 7.25 7.25 7.00 7.00
Karur Vysya Bank 7.25 444 days 7.00 7.00 7.00 6.65
Karnataka Bank 7.15 555 days 7.00 6.65 6.65 5.90
Kotak Mahindra Bank 7.10 391 days to 23 months 6.75 6.90 6.75 6.75
RBL Bank 7.80 500 days 7.60 7.60 7.50 7.50
SBM Bank India 8.25 5 years 7.55 7.80 8.25 7.50
South Indian Bank 7.20 1 year 7 days 7.00 6.70 6.20 6.20

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

