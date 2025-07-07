Myntra Kotak credit card ends July 10: Here's what changes for users

Kotak Mahindra Bank will discontinue its co-branded Myntra Kotak Credit Card from July 10, 2025, and migrate all existing cardholders to the Kotak League Platinum Credit Card, the lender has told customers in an email.

What’s changing for cardholders?

From July 10, the Myntra Kotak Credit Card will no longer be valid for transactions. Cardholders will automatically receive the Kotak League Platinum card as a replacement. Those who prefer not to migrate can choose to close their account by contacting the bank’s customer care before the migration date.

Users are also advised to update any standing instructions or auto-payments linked to their existing card to avoid disruptions.

Key features of the Kotak League Platinum Credit Card The Kotak League Platinum card offers broader usage benefits but does away with Myntra-specific rewards. Rewards: Earn eight reward points for every Rs 150 spent on general purchases (excluding certain categories like fuel, rent, wallet loads, education, and gaming). Fuel surcharge waiver: 1 per cent waiver, capped at Rs 3,500 annually. Railway surcharge waiver: Up to Rs 500 per year. Milestone benefits: Spend Rs 1.25 lakh in six months to get 4 PVR tickets or 10,000 reward points. Joining benefit: 5,000 bonus points (worth Rs 500) for the fee-based variant.

How does it compare to the Myntra card? The Myntra Kotak Credit Card offered 7.5 per cent instant discounts on Myntra purchases and 1.25 per cent cashback on other spends, alongside a complimentary Myntra Insider membership. However, the League Platinum focuses on reward points and milestone benefits instead of brand-specific discounts. Additionally, Kotak has from June 1 revised its credit card rewards policy. No reward points will be earned on utility bill payments above Rs 35,000 per billing cycle, or on wallet loads, insurance, and select other categories. What should cardholders do? Review the League Platinum card’s rewards and fee structure to see if it suits their spending habits.