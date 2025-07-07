Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Myntra Kotak credit card ends July 10: Here's what changes for users

Myntra Kotak credit card ends July 10: Here's what changes for users

What customers should know before switching to League Platinum Credit Card

Myntra Kotak CC
Myntra Kotak CC
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Kotak Mahindra Bank will discontinue its co-branded Myntra Kotak Credit Card from July 10, 2025, and migrate all existing cardholders to the Kotak League Platinum Credit Card, the lender has told customers in an email.
 

What’s changing for cardholders?

 
From July 10, the Myntra Kotak Credit Card will no longer be valid for transactions. Cardholders will automatically receive the Kotak League Platinum card as a replacement. Those who prefer not to migrate can choose to close their account by contacting the bank’s customer care before the migration date.
 
Users are also advised to update any standing instructions or auto-payments linked to their existing card to avoid disruptions.
 

Key features of the Kotak League Platinum Credit Card

 
The Kotak League Platinum card offers broader usage benefits but does away with Myntra-specific rewards.
 
Rewards: Earn eight reward points for every Rs 150 spent on general purchases (excluding certain categories like fuel, rent, wallet loads, education, and gaming).
 
Fuel surcharge waiver: 1 per cent waiver, capped at Rs 3,500 annually.
 
Railway surcharge waiver: Up to Rs 500 per year.
 
Milestone benefits: Spend Rs 1.25 lakh in six months to get 4 PVR tickets or 10,000 reward points.
 
Joining benefit: 5,000 bonus points (worth Rs 500) for the fee-based variant.
 

How does it compare to the Myntra card?

 
The Myntra Kotak Credit Card offered 7.5 per cent instant discounts on Myntra purchases and 1.25 per cent cashback on other spends, alongside a complimentary Myntra Insider membership. However, the League Platinum focuses on reward points and milestone benefits instead of brand-specific discounts.
 
Additionally, Kotak has from June 1 revised its credit card rewards policy. No reward points will be earned on utility bill payments above Rs 35,000 per billing cycle, or on wallet loads, insurance, and select other categories.
 

What should cardholders do?

 
Review the League Platinum card’s rewards and fee structure to see if it suits their spending habits.
 
Update recurring payments linked to the old card.
 
If the new card doesn’t fit their needs, consider exploring alternative options or requesting card cancellation.
 
Kotak Mahindra Bank has assured customers that the annual fee for the new card will remain the same as the Myntra card at Rs 499 plus taxes.
 
(Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cheats posing as EPFO agents are a threat: Red flags and how to stay safe

USA, Japan, Hong Kong pump $1.06 bn into Indian realty in Q2: Top deals

Expense ratios: a quiet wealth killer which eats up your mutual fund gains

Mercedes + UAE Golden Visa now a cheaper combo than just car deal in India

Should you spend Rs 1.8 lakh on a pilgrimage? IRCTC's Ramayana tour decoded

Topics :Kotak MahindraCredit CardBS Web ReportsMyntra

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story