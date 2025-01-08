Short on funds? Book flights with 10-40% upfront & pay the rest later

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

MakeMyTrip expects the feature to address challenges faced by families, groups, and even solo travellers who find it difficult to pay the full fare immediately

Short of funds for an international trip? You can now book your flight with just 10 to 40% upfront. MakeMyTrip has introduced a part-payment option for international flights, allowing passengers to secure tickets by paying only a fraction of the fare at the time of booking.  
 
The travel platform, announcing the feature on Wednesday, explained that travellers can pay between 10 and 40% of the total fare upfront. The exact percentage depends on factors such as the airline, travel route, and how far in advance the ticket is booked.  
 
How it works  
< Pay 10 to 40% of the ticket fare upfront at the time of booking.  
< Settle the remaining balance either before the travel date or within 45 days of booking, whichever is sooner.  
< No additional charges apply for using this option.  

For instance, if a round-trip flight to Thailand costs Rs 30,000, you could pay Rs 9,000 (20%) upfront and the remaining Rs 21,000 later.  
 
The platform expects the feature to address challenges faced by families, groups, and even solo travellers who find it difficult to pay the full fare immediately.  
 
MakeMyTrip noted that the feature has already gained traction among those booking both long-haul and short-haul international flights, especially when ticket costs exceed Rs 1 lakh.  
 
“Making travel simpler and more accessible is central to our mission. By leveraging technology and innovation, we continuously address real challenges faced by travellers,” said Saujanya Shrivastava, COO of Flights, Holidays & Gulf at MakeMyTrip.
