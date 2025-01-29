US immigration: What changed in 10 days since Trump's inauguration-decoded

During his first week back in office, US President Donald Trump signed multiple executive orders on immigration, reinforcing his stance on border security and deportations. Some measures have already taken effect, while others face legal obstacles or are still in progress.

Immigration arrests

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported an average of 710 immigration arrests daily from Thursday through Monday. This is a sharp increase from the 311 daily average under President Joe Biden. If this rate continues, it will surpass ICE's previous peak during the Obama administration, when daily arrests averaged 636 in 2013.

The rise in arrests has been accompanied by highly publicised operations in cities such as Atlanta, Dallas, and Chicago. Unlike under Biden, ICE has worked alongside other federal agencies, including the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Customs and Border Protection.

Emile Bove, the acting deputy attorney general, was present in Chicago during one of the operations, signalling the Justice Department's involvement.

Trump has expanded ICE’s arrest priorities to include anyone in the country illegally, not just those with criminal convictions, national security risks, or recent border crossings. However, some experts believe this approach is not a major departure from past enforcement.

“There’s nothing unique about it,” said Andrew Arthur, a former immigration judge and fellow at the Centre for Immigration Studies, a group that supports immigration restrictions.

He expects enforcement to increase further in the coming weeks and believes Congress will approve funding to expand detention capacity to 80,000 beds—double the current level. ICE needs space to hold detainees while legal proceedings take place and while deportations are arranged.

Attempt to end birthright citizenship

Trump signed an executive order ending birthright citizenship for children born in the US to non-citizens. The move would impact not just illegal immigrants, but also those on temporary visas such as H-1B (work), H-4 (dependent), L (intra-company transfer), and F (student).

A federal judge in Seattle has temporarily blocked the order, calling it unconstitutional.

US District Judge John Coughenour, based in Seattle, issued a temporary restraining order after four Democratic-led states—Washington, Arizona, Illinois, and Oregon—challenged the order. Trump had signed the executive order on Monday, his first day back in office.

The order directed federal agencies to deny citizenship to children born in the United States if neither parent was a US citizen or lawful permanent resident. Judge Coughenour, who was appointed by Republican President Ronald Reagan, questioned the legality of the order.

“I am having trouble understanding how a member of the bar could state unequivocally that this order is constitutional,” said Coughenour during the hearing. “This is a blatantly unconstitutional order.”

Washington Attorney General Nick Brown, a Democrat, expressed confidence in the ruling holding up. “You are an American citizen if you were born on American soil—period,” said Brown. “Nothing that the president can do will change that.”

The order, if implemented, could deny citizenship to over 150,000 children born annually, according to the Democratic-led states. Six lawsuits have already been filed against the order, with challenges led by civil rights groups and attorneys general from 22 states. The next hearing is scheduled for February 6, 2025.

“Obviously we’ll appeal,” said Trump in response to the ruling.

Deportations

ICE has not released figures on deportations since Trump returned to office, but the administration has promoted its use of removal flights, including military aircraft.

Under Biden, ICE deported more than 270,000 people in the 12 months ending in September, the highest annual total in a decade. Unlike Biden, Trump has opted to use military planes for deportations.

Trump has also indicated a tougher stance on foreign governments that refuse to accept deported nationals. On Sunday, he threatened to raise tariffs by 25% on Colombia after President Gustavo Petro refused to allow US military planes carrying deportees to land. Petro later reversed his position, and Trump put the tariff measure on hold.

A C-27 military transport plane carrying 80 deportees landed in Guatemala on Monday, with passengers in shackles and handcuffs.

“It’s my first attempt of the year, and I don’t know if I will try again because it’s hard,” said Jacobo Dueñas, 38, who was arrested on Friday at the Texas border.

The administration has expanded ICE’s authority to deport people without a court hearing through "expedited removal." The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is challenging this in court.

Some measures that could lead to broader changes have not yet been fully implemented. Trump has ended a policy that limited ICE arrests at “sensitive locations” such as schools, hospitals, and places of worship. The administration has also said it may deport people who entered legally through Biden’s humanitarian parole programme. Additionally, Trump has signalled that “sanctuary” jurisdictions—areas that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities—may face penalties.

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) last week insisted that it would take illegal migrants back if their nationality could be verified.

US has identified some 18,000 illegal Indian migrants who will be sent back. However, the actual figure could be much higher as it remains unclear how many illegal Indian migrants live in the US.

Border enforcement

Trump has cancelled the use of a mobile app that allowed migrants to book appointments to enter the US on two-year permits with work eligibility. Nearly one million people had entered through land crossings using the CBP One app.

Another policy that allowed people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to fly into the US with a financial sponsor has also been scrapped. More than 500,000 people had used this programme.

Trump has secured Mexico’s cooperation to reinstate the “Remain in Mexico” policy, a programme from his first term that forces asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their US immigration court hearings. The timing of its implementation remains unclear.

The Pentagon deployed 1,500 active-duty troops to the border last week, but their role has yet to change significantly. Previous administrations, including those of George W. Bush and Biden, used troops primarily for surveillance, infrastructure support, and vehicle maintenance.

An 1878 law prohibits the military from directly enforcing civilian law, but Trump has hinted at invoking wartime powers to give troops greater authority. His executive order states that the Defence Department can assist with detention and transportation of migrants.

Suspended refugee resettlement programme

Trump has suspended the refugee resettlement programme, which allows vetted individuals to enter the US from abroad. The programme was largely dismantled during his first term and revived under Biden. On Friday, the State Department instructed organisations that provide housing, job training, and other support to halt operations.

The Justice Department has also ordered legal aid groups to stop working on federal programmes that assist migrants in detention or immigration court.

With some policies taking immediate effect and others facing court challenges, the full impact of Trump’s immigration agenda is still unfolding.