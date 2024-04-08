US streamlines B-1, B-2 visa waivers in New Delhi: What you must know

The US Embassy in India has announced changes to its visa appointment protocols, specifically regarding the B-1/B-2 interview waiver appointments in New Delhi. In a post on X, the US Embassy in India said on April 3, "We’ve consolidated B1/B2 interview waiver appointments in New Delhi going forward".

What are B-1/B-2 visas

B-1/B-2 visas are for individuals wishing to enter the United States temporarily for business (B-1), tourism (B-2), or a combination of both purposes (B-1/B-2).

New US visa submission processes explained

Applicants have the flexibility to submit their application forms at any of the five Visa Application Centers at no additional cost. Alternatively, for a Rs 850 fee per application, documents can be dropped off at any Document Dropoff Centers located in several cities including Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Cochin, Jalandhar, and Pune, as detailed by the embassy.





How will the changes impact Indian applicants?

The Embassy has confirmed that interview waiver appointments will continue to be available in New Delhi for those eligible and seeking a visitor visa. Nevertheless, the consolidation will result in a decrease in the number of interview waiver appointments for visitor visas in other cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai. The Embassy reassured, however, that "appointments continue to be readily available in New Delhi for any interview waiver eligible applicants looking for a visitor visa. You will not be required to travel to New Delhi unless you are later found ineligible to use the interview waiver process."

Demand surge for US visas in India

The US Consular Team in India processed about 1.4 million US visas in 2023, a milestone that has significantly contributed to a 75 per cent reduction in visitor visa appointment wait times. Moreover, the demand for US visas in India saw a remarkable 60 per cent increase compared to 2022, with Indians now constituting one in every ten applicants globally.

Apply for jobs, give interviews on tourist, business visa in the US

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) also clarified recently a common query regarding the activities allowed for individuals in the US on a B-1 or B-2 visa. "Many people have asked if they can look for a new job while in B-1 or B-2 status. The answer is, yes. Searching for employment and interviewing for a position are permissible B-1 or B-2 activities," USCIS stated. This clarification opens doors for those on business or tourist visas to seek new job opportunities without breaching their visa conditions.

Post-layoff option for Indians in the US

The USCIS addressed concerns for non-immigrant workers who find themselves unemployed, noting that it's a common misconception for those laid off to think their only choice is to leave the US within 60 days. However, several actions can be taken to legally extend their stay in the country. These include applying for a change of nonimmigrant status, adjusting status, applying for a "compelling circumstances" employment authorization document, or becoming the beneficiary of a petition to change employers.

The process for starting a new job in the US involves steps that must be followed to maintain legal status:

1. Petition Submission: File a petition requesting a change of status from B-1 or B-2 to an employment-authorised classification.

2. Change of status application: Along with the petition, submit an application for a change of status. This formal request is essential to ensure your legal ability to work in the US.

3. Await approval from USCIS

4. Status update: Before commencing any employment, confirm that your new employment-authorised status is active.

5. Denial or consular notification: If your change of status request is denied or if the petition necessitates consular notification, you must leave the US.

6. Re-entry into the US: After departing, you can re-enter the US under the correct employment-authorised classification.



