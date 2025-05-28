US suspends student visa interviews: Why now, and what are implications?

In another policy shift, the US State Department has temporarily suspended the scheduling of new student visa interviews worldwide. This directive, issued by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is part of the Trump administration’s initiative to enhance national security through expanded social media vetting of visa applicants.

What this means for Indian students applying in 2025

India is one of the largest sources of international students in the US, with over 200,000 Indian nationals enrolled in American institutions as of 2024.

India sent over 268,000 students to the US in 2023–24, and numbers were expected to grow this year.

The suspension of visa interviews and the introduction of stringent social media checks have raised concerns among prospective students and their families. Students planning to commence their studies in the upcoming academic sessions may face delays in visa processing, potentially affecting their enrollment timelines.

Foreign students who want to study in the US are usually required to schedule interviews at an American embassy in their home country before approval.

While interviews already scheduled will proceed as planned, no new appointments are being accepted until further notice. This pause is to allow US embassies and consulates to implement the forthcoming social media screening procedures.

Visa pause linked to national security and online activity vetting

The administration’s decision stems from concerns over national security and the desire to prevent individuals with potential extremist affiliations from entering the country. The enhanced vetting process will involve a thorough review of applicants’ social media activities to identify any red flags.

Rubio had foreshadowed further restrictions in March after plainclothes police arrested Tufts University doctoral student Rümeysa Öztürk outside her home. Öztürk, who helped write an op-ed supporting Gazans, was later freed on bail as she fights possible deportation. He said at the time:

“If you apply for a visa to enter the United States and be a student, and you tell us that the reason you are coming to the United States is not just because you want to write op-eds, but because you want to participate in movements that are involved in doing things like vandalising universities, harassing students, taking over buildings, creating a ruckus—we’re not going to give you a visa."

New screening rules include screenshots and conduct reviews

Coming after several high-profile visa revocations and targeted arrests over pro-Palestinian campus activism, a State Department cable from 25 March, obtained by The Guardian, describes a new standard for visa denials based on a broad definition of what constitutes support for “terrorist activity”.

The new policy mandates comprehensive reviews of social media profiles for all applicants seeking F (academic students), M (vocational students), and J (exchange visitors) visas. Consular officers are directed to scrutinise applicants’ online activities for any indications of support for terrorist organisations or expressions deemed hostile toward US citizens, culture, or institutions.

The leaked diplomatic cable outlines that officers must take and preserve screenshots of any “potentially derogatory” content found during these reviews, even if such content is later deleted or altered. These records will be stored in the applicant’s case file and may serve as grounds for visa denial. The memo states:

“Evidence that an applicant advocates for terrorist activity or otherwise demonstrates a degree of public approval or public advocacy for terrorist activity or a terrorist organisation may be indicative of ineligibility.”

Furthermore, the directive specifies that such evidence may include conduct exhibiting a hostile attitude toward US citizens or culture, including government institutions or founding principles.

Trump administration escalates crackdown on elite universities

This move is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to tighten immigration controls and address concerns over national security and antisemitism. The administration has also taken actions against US universities, including revoking certifications and freezing funding, citing issues related to campus activism and foreign influence.

Harvard University faces visa ban amid accusations of antisemitism

The new visa crackdown is also deeply entangled in the Trump administration’s ongoing conflict with elite US universities, particularly Harvard University. Just last week, the administration revoked Harvard’s ability to host international students and foreign researchers, accusing the institution of harbouring antisemitic activity.

While a federal judge blocked that policy temporarily, the broader message is clear: elite institutions with large international cohorts are under scrutiny.

If allowed to proceed, this measure would strike a severe blow to Harvard, where over 25 per cent of the student body is international.

Why is the US expanding social media screening now?

The administration claims the new rules are designed to prevent the entry of individuals who may promote extremism or anti-American values.

According to AP News, consular officers will be required to review applicants’ online activity and save screenshots of any “potentially derogatory” posts, even if the content is deleted later.

Visa uncertainty poses financial risks for Indian families

The uncertainty surrounding visa approvals may compel Indian students and their families to reconsider their financial commitments. Tuition fees, accommodation deposits, and other related expenses might be at risk if students are unable to commence their studies as planned.

What Indian students should do next

Students are advised to: