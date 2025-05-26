Vietnam's new 10-year Golden Visa proposal opens exciting doors for Indians

In a move to attract foreign talent and capital, Vietnam has proposed a 10-year Golden Visa program—and it’s making a direct pitch to Indian investors, professionals, and entrepreneurs.

This visa offers not just long-term residency, but also access to quality healthcare, education, and a stable Southeast Asian economy. Here's what it means for Indians considering global mobility, diversification, or even second residency options:

What Is the Vietnam Golden Visa?

The Vietnam Golden Visa is a 10-year renewable residency permit designed to attract:

High-net-worth individuals (HNIs)

Skilled professionals

Entrepreneurs

Foreign investors

Unlike typical visas, this long-term residency comes with freedom from frequent renewals and opens doors to economic, educational, and healthcare privileges within Vietnam.

Why Is Vietnam targeting Indians?

Vietnam’s focus on Indians isn’t random. Key reasons include:

Growing Indian outbound investments and migration for business and education

Cost-effective lifestyle compared to Western countries

Strategic Indo-Vietnam relations

Increasing number of Indians looking for Plan B residencies

Who Is eligible?

The visa caters to several categories, including:

Investors: Those making qualifying investments in Vietnamese enterprises or real estate

Professionals: Especially in sectors like IT, education, and healthcare

Business owners and entrepreneurs

High-income earners with proven financial capacity

"Unlike the existing DT visa system, which ties foreign investors to specific business operations and high capital thresholds, the proposed golden visa would create options for passive investment and skilled foreign talent.

If approved, the program would mark a major shift in Vietnam’s approach to residency and economic migration," said Savory & Partners, a Dubai-based consultancy firm that help investors obtain citizenship & residency by investment.

The proposal outlines three distinct visa options:

10-Year Golden Visa for qualifying foreign residents

10-Year Investor Visa with a path to permanent residency after five years, assuming the investment is maintained

5-Year Talent Visa for skilled individuals, designed with simplified renewal procedures

The board has suggested that pilot programs begin in tourism and economic centers such as Phu Quoc, Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Da Nang.

The move comes amid growing pressure to modernize visa policies and stay competitive as nearby countries expand their investor migration offerings.

What’s the problem with the current visa System?

Right now, Vietnam offers DT-class visas (from DT1 to DT4) for business-related stays. These come with strict requirements:

A one-year DT4 visa demands a direct capital investment of at least VND 3 billion, which is about (US$120,000).

A five-year DT1 visa requires an enormous investment of VND 100 billion, or (US$4 million).

These options are great for major investors, but far too restrictive for individuals who may want to invest passively, work remotely, or simply retire in Vietnam. That’s the gap the new Golden Visa proposal aims to fill.

What Will the New Golden Visa Offer?

While the government hasn’t announced an exact minimum investment yet, the Golden Visa will likely:

Offer 10-year residence for investors, entrepreneurs, or skilled professionals

Remove the need to launch a business on Vietnamese soil

Make it easier to stay long-term without bureaucratic renewal hassles

Open up residency access to digital nomads, retirees, and passive investors

Be piloted in key areas like Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang, and Phu Quoc

What About Permanent Residency?

Visa waiver expanded Currently, getting permanent residency in Vietnam requires at least three years of continuous stay and five years before naturalization. You also need to speak Vietnamese and renounce your original citizenship — a dealbreaker for many. The proposed Golden Visa could bypass most of these requirements, offering a much more streamlined path.

Vietnam has waived visas for citizens of 12 countries—Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland—for travel between March 15, 2025 and March 14, 2028.

As of March 1, 2025, the waiver also applies to visitors from Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland, and will remain in place until December 31, 2025.

Since August 15, 2023, Vietnam has issued e-visas to nationals from all countries and territories. Previously, the e-visa facility had been open to 80 countries, including India, since July 1, 2020.

Visitors holding e-visas may enter through eight international airports, 16 land border checkpoints and 13 sea ports.