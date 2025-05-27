Home / Immigration / Missing classes could cost you your US Visa, US Embassy warns students

Missing classes could cost you your US Visa, US Embassy warns students

Missing classes or dropping out may lead to immediate visa revocation, says official advisory

The US Embassy on Tuesday issued a sharp reminder to international students — including the large cohort of Indian nationals studying in the US. — urging strict compliance with the conditions of their student visas. According to the advisory, students who drop out, skip classes, or leave their program without notifying their university risk immediate revocation of their student (F-1) visa and disqualification from future U.S. visa applications.
 
“Always adhere to the terms of your visa and maintain your student status to avoid any issues,” the statement emphasized.
 
India currently accounts for the second-largest population of international students in the US, with over 268,000 Indian students enrolled in American colleges and universities in 2023, according to the U.S. Department of State. A significant number of these students rely on Optional Practical Training (OPT) and STEM OPT extensions after graduation as a pathway to work authorization and eventually an H-1B visa.Any violation of visa conditions, such as unauthorized leaves or poor academic attendance, can not only lead to deportation or termination of OPT status but may also impact future visa approvals, including H-1B, L-1, or green card applications. 
Earlier this month, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had issued warning to international students on Optional Practical Training (OPT) visas in the US, stating that if they fail to report their employment within 90 days of starting their OPT, their legal status in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) would be cancelled. 
Amid the mass deportation drive ordered by US president Donald Trump, several colleges in the US also warned international students against travelling outside of the US in order to eliminate the risk of their visa cancellation. 
   
Understanding student visa responsibilities

An F-1 visa holder must:
 
  • Maintain a full course load during each academic term
  • Attend classes regularly
  • Notify the university and U.S. immigration services in case of program changes
  • Not take unauthorized employment
  • Dropping out of school, reducing course load without permission, or long periods of unexplained absence can be flagged by the SEVIS system (Student and Exchange Visitor Information System), prompting automatic visa status updates to "terminate."
 
Financial implications
  • Non-compliance with visa terms can also carry significant personal finance risks:
  • Loss of tuition fees paid in advance
  • Cancellation of internships or on-campus jobs
  • Ineligibility for refund or re-enrollment in other U.S. institutions
  • Long-term visa denials affecting work, travel, and family migration plans
     
